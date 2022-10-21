(KMAland) – The playoffs are here, and the KMA Sports crew is picking nine KMAland postseason games and five regular season contests.
Last night, Ryan and Derek notched one win under their belt with Humphrey-St. Francis while Trevor and Nick didn’t pick that game and took the L instead.
Here’s how the standings fare.
Ryan: 86-34 (.717)
Trevor: 67-44 (.604)
Derek: 73-47 (.600)
Nick: 63-50 (.558)
KMALAND FIRST ROUND PLAYOFFS
Class 8-Player: East Mills at Southeast Warren -- BCMoore Line: Southeast Warren by 0.90
Rather than redundant “these teams have never met before” that you’ll likely get if we just take a look at past meetings, let’s dive into the schools’ playoff history in honor of the playoffs beginning.
East Mills is making their ninth playoff appearance and third in the last four years while Southeast Warren is in the postseason is making trip No. 16 and the second straight. East Mills’ last playoff win was a 58-34 win over Lenox in 2015 while Southeast Warren’s last win was a 46-44 thriller over Ar-We-Va that sent them to the UNI-Dome.
Ryan: Southeast Warren -0.90 -- I expect this game to be tight the whole way. Both teams can put up points, but the difference for me is the running game of Southeast Warren. I think the Warhawks can grind out a first round win.
Trevor: No Pick – I have the call of this one alongside Mike “The Viper” Wood.
Derek: Southeast Warren -0.90 -- I have no doubt this is going to come down to the wire, but it’s quite often here at the KMA Sports pages that I will choose the home team in instances like this.
Nick: East Mills +0.90 -- Toughest pick on the slate to start us off. East Mills played in an absolute gauntlet of a district, and also had to play defending state champs in the non-district. Going 6-2 with that schedule is impressive. Give me the Wolverines to get a huge road win.
Class 8-Player: Bedford at West Harrison – BCMoore Line: West Harrison by 0.18
Bedford was a frequent postseason visitor in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, but they haven’t been to the postseason since 2016. This is their 20th trip. West Harrison, meanwhile, has never made the playoffs. Bedford’s last playoff win was a 26-17 win over Exira-EHK.
Ryan: West Harrison -0.18 -- This is another situation where I feel the game will come down to the wire. A lot of folks might look at the records and disagree. Guess what? Computers don’t care about records!
Trevor: Bedford +0.18 – The Maeder Upset Pick of the Day! Both teams have a knack for close games. One of them has been on the losing side of most of them and the other has been on the good side. I’m saying the fortunes reverse tonight, Bedford 34 West Harrison 30.
Derek: West Harrison -0.18 -- This West Harrison team just continues to find ways to win games and that bodes well in the playoffs. Overall, I think West Harrison's athleticism will be too much in this one.
Nick: West Harrison -0.18 -- I’m glad this spread is literally a fraction of a point, because West Harrison loves close games. Bedford will keep this one within a single digit margin, but I think the Hawkeys squeak out a dub here.
Class 8-Player: Moravia at Fremont-Mills – BCMoore Line: Fremont-Mills by 35.50
Fremont-Mills makes their 14th playoff berth and 13th consecutive while Moravia is on trip No. 7, but their first since 2017. The Knights won a playoff game last year while Moravia’s last playoff dub was a 64-26 win over Murray in 2015.
Ryan: Fremont-Mills -35.50 -- I am pretty confident Fremont-Mills will come away with a win in this one, but 35.5 points is a lot in a playoff game, especially against a Moravia team that can score.
Trevor: Fremont-Mills -35.50 – All due respect to Moravia, and I mean all due respect – but Fremont-Mills likes to pin its ears back against pass-happy offenses. I think that happens tonight.
Derek: Fremont-Mills -35.50 -- The Knights have the physicality and the power to dominate this game. If they can avoid giving the ball away, they should be in good shape.
Nick: No Pick – Nick has the call tonight on the KMAX-Stream
Class A: Tri-Center at Gehlen Catholic – BCMoore Line: Gehlen Catholic by 12.48
Tri-Center is making their 10th playoff appearance and third in the last four games. Believe it or not, the Trojans have never won a postseason game. Gehlen Catholic has been to the postseason 16 times now. Their last win was a 2017 victory over Southwest Valley
Ryan: Tri-Center +12.48 Tri-Center has shown they can go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the state on a weekly basis. The Trojans keep finding ways to get Michael Turner touches, even when other teams know it. I think T-C hangs around.
Trevor: Tri-Center +12.48 – I’m not quite saying the Trojans win outright, but I wouldn’t be surprised. Their ability to shorten the game by feeding Michael Turner gives them a chance to keep this close.
Derek: Tri-Center +12.48 -- Tri-Center is once again playing their best football of the season entering the playoffs. I think they’ll find a way to keep this thing within at least 10.
Nick: Tri-Center +12.48 -- Michael Turner is the best running back in the state across all classes. Good running teams travel well. I think Gehlen Catholic wins, but the Trojans give them quite the scare.
Class A: Hinton at Logan-Magnolia – BCMoore Line: Hinton by 4.21
Hinton is in the playoffs for the 16th time but first since 2018 while Logan-Magnolia makes a third consecutive trip and 19th ever. They won a playoff game last year while Hinton’s last win was a 43-28 first round win in 2016 against….Logan-Magnolia.
Ryan: Hinton -4.21 -- Logan-Magnolia has a system and they continue to make it work. I expect plenty of hard-hitting and a fun football game in this one.
Trevor: Hinton -4.21 – I had internal conflict while picking this one, but I think Hinton’s diversity on offense might be the difference.
Derek: Hinton -4.21 -- Hinton has played one of the toughest schedules in the state, and it appears to me that they are continually improving. That’s not to say Logan-Magnolia is not, but I think this will be a tough one for the Panthers.
Nick: Logan-Magnolia +4.21)-- You’re giving me a Matt Straight team as a home underdog in the playoffs? I’ll take that with a smile on my face. I’d be shocked if there’s more than 30 points scored in this game.
Class A: Southwest Valley at Madrid – BCMoore Line: Madrid by 3.16
This is the third playoff trip for Southwest Valley and second in a row. Madrid makes their 28th postseason trip and second in a row, but they haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. Madrid and Corning have some postseason history. Madrid beat the Red Raiders in 2008 (56-28), 2009 (63-7) and 2011 (62-12).
Ryan: Southwest Valley +3.16 -- This is another game that will be a physical battle all night long. I'm guessing this will be a one-score game, but I'm taking Madrid to come out on top.
Trevor: Madrid -3.16 – I’m doing my Southwest Valley friends a favor. Their two losses came after I picked them. Maybe reverse psychology wills my alma mater to win, or maybe it doesn’t work and I collect a point. That’s a win/win for me.
Derek: Southwest Valley +3.16 -- Madrid has a number of underclassmen leading the way this year, and I think they might be a year away from really breaking through and turning back into that program that once led Class A every single year.
Nick: Southwest Valley +3.16 -- The Timberwolves played in arguably the toughest district in Class A. Madrid did not. Give me Southwest Valley to grind out an upset here.
Class 1A: Treynor at ACGC – BCMoore Line: ACGC by 4.56
These two programs know a thing or two about winning. Treynor has 21 appearances now, including four in the last five years. ACGC is making their second consecutive trip while Adair Casey went 15 times and Guthrie Center had 12 playoff berths. ACGC won a playoff game last year while Treynor’s last win was in 2019.
Ryan: ACGC -4.56 -- Treynor has been hampered offensively down the stretch since losing Kayden Dirks. The Cardinal defense will have to step up big time and force a few turnovers to keep them in this one. I'll take the Chargers to get a win.
Trevor: ACGC -4.56 – BCMoore doesn’t account for the absence of Kayden Dirks. The NFL Chargers let me down this week (they let everyone down). These Chargers haven’t let many down lately, and they won’t tonight.
Derek: ACGC -4.56 -- The Chargers bring the kind of portable offense that wins playoff games. Treynor is still trying to find their way after some injuries. I wouldn’t past them to figure it out and win this game, but I’ll take Coach Cody Matthewson’s team since I just picked against his alma mater in the last pick.
Nick: ACGC -4.57 -- The absence of Kayden Dirks under center has really hindered Treynor’s offensive versatility. I think ACGC takes advantage of that here.
Class 2A: Roland-Story at Clarinda – BCMoore Line: Clarinda by 14.43
This is trip number 12 for the Cardinals and second in a row. Their last win was over Kuemper Catholic in 2014. Roland-Story is making a 20th trip and second consecutive. There’s a little history between these two schools – Roland-Story beat Clarinda (33-14) in the 1981 2A semifinals.
Ryan: Roland-Story +14.43 -- If you look at Roland-Story's losses this season (South Hamilton, Nevada, West Marshall and PCM), those are some good teams. I expect this game to come down to the wire, but I will take Clarinda to nab an outright win on the back of Tadyn Brown.
Trevor: Roland-Story +14.43 – I might take Clarinda if this line is 12.43 or 13.43, but my prediction is a 14-point Clarinda win. And 14.43 is bigger than 14, so Roland-Story covers.
Derek: Clarinda +14.43 -- The Cardinals have found themselves, and they are rolling into the playoffs with a dynamic run game. Tadyn Brown seems to be on a mission to churn up as much yardage as possible before his career comes to an end. I’ll take the Cardinals and Brown to do it again.
Nick: Clarinda -14.43 -- The Cardinals looked as impressive as any team in KMALand last week when they routed Red Oak. I think they carry that momentum into what, on paper, looks like a favorable matchup for them.
KMALAND REGULAR SEASON
Atlantic at Creston – BCMoore Line: Creston by 9.95
Atlantic has won 49 of the 83 meetings while there have also been two ties. Atlantic’s last win was a 19-13 win in 2017.
Ryan: Creston -9.95 -- The Panthers have to respond after being shell-shocked by the monster that is Harlan last week. I expect them to bounce back with a statement win to close out the regular season.
Trevor: Creston -9.95 – Again, BCMoore can’t account for Atlantic’s injuries. Creston comes into the playoffs off a win.
Derek: Creston -9.95 -- The Panthers will look to end the regular season on a high note, as they host an Atlantic squad that has been dealing with some key injuries. Look for a big game from Brennan Hayes.
Nick: Creston -9.95 -- I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: Creston is a dang good football team. It just so happens that the Panthers play in a district with the best team and another top-five team. I think they handle Atlantic with ease here and surge into the playoffs with a win.
Dallas Center-Grimes at Glenwood – BCMoore Line: Glenwood by 3.37
Dallas Center-Grimes has won three of the five meetings, including the last two. Glenwood was a 35-14 winner on September 14th, 2018.
Ryan: Glenwood -3.37 -- This DC-G squad has struggled at times this season. I'm confident in Glenwood's ability to put up points and come away with a win.
Trevor: Dallas Center-Grimes +3.37 – Am I points chasing here? Perhaps. Is this possibly going to anger some Glenwood folks? Yes, but I can live with that. Sometimes teams are just bad matchups for you. I don’t know why, but DC-G has given Glenwood fits recently.
Derek: Glenwood -3.37 -- Glenwood needs to finish this season with a positive note as they get ready for the playoffs. I think they’ll have more than enough to cover this line.
Nick: Glenwood -3.37 -- This line feels suspiciously low. Glenwood might struggle to move the ball a bit against a solid DCG defense, but in the same vein, I don’t think DCG will be able to move the ball at all. Give me the Rams comfortably.
KMALAND MISSOURI
Platte Valley at East Atchison
These two met twice last year. Platte Valley won the first one, but East Atchison got the last laugh in the playoffs with a 40-14 win.
Ryan: East Atchison -- This East Atchison team keeps finding ways to win. The Wolves have been good at getting out to fast starts this season and that will be key for them in this one.
Trevor: East Atchison – This feels like a game I’m getting wrong no matter what. Give me the home team in a 30-26 thriller.
Derek: Platte Valley -- Carter Luke is getting healthy at the right time, and for East Atchison that is the wrong time.
Nick: East Atchison -- This is a really, really tough one to pick. I’ll stick to my method and take the home team in a coin flip game. Give me the Wolves.
Nodaway Valley at South Holt
South Holt was a 22-6 winner in last year's meeting.
Ryan: South Holt -- The Knights pushed Rock Port to the brink last week, while Nodaway Valley looks like they got a few things figured out. I will take South Holt to pull away late with a win.
Trevor: South Holt – Nodaway Valley is playing good football right now, but South Holt has hung around against some good teams. I think they find a way to win a close game tonight.
Derek: South Holt -- Coach Josh Petersen always has his team ready to rock, and I also like the fact that they are playing this one in beautiful Oregon, USA.
Nick: South Holt -- Give me the Knights here. That is all.
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview
Ashland-Greenwood was a 30-7 winner in last year’s meeting.
Ryan: Ashland-Greenwood -- Ashland-Greenwood played a complete game last week and beat a really good Roncalli team. I think the physicality of A-G wears down Platteview in this one.
Trevor: Ashland-Greenwood -- Expecting me to pick against Ashland-Greenwood is like expecting Ryan Matheny to send an email rather than scheduling an extremely pointless meeting…it’s not happening.
Derek: Ashland-Greenwood -- There has never been a time in the history of KMA pick’em that I have picked against Ashland-Greenwood. I won’t be doing it here.
Nick: Ashland Greenwood -- I’m blindly picking the Bluejays here. Because, why not?
NON-KMALAND PLAYOFF GAME OF THE WEEK
Iowa Valley at Montezuma – BCMoore Line: Iowa Valley by 2.32
This is the 12th playoff trip for Iowa Valley and first since 2018. Montezuma has become a frequent playoff visitor. They’ve now been five years in a row.
Ryan: Montezuma +2.31 -- Montezuma can score in bunches and they do it with a balanced attack that is fun to watch. I think they win a shootout here.
Trevor: Iowa Valley -2.31 -- Iowa Valley will have the best player on the field. His name is Evan Kearney. That’s the difference tonight.
Derek: Montezuma +2.31 -- Eddie Burgess is no longer throwing for 5 million yards. However, his presence lingers in my head as I make this pick.
Nick: Montezuma (+2.31) -- Owen Cook is a really good quarterback. And he’s playing at home here. Boom. Braves it is.