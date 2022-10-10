(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
The 8-Player rankings are top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings are top six.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lenox (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 6-1 Fremont-Mills (LW: 1)
2. Fremont-Mills (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: at 7-0 Lenox (LW: 3)
3. West Harrison (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: at 0-7 Griswold (LW: 2)
4. East Mills (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: at 4-3 Stanton-Essex (LW: 4)
4. Southeast Warren (7-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 1-6 Lamoni (LW: 4)
6. CAM, Anita (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 2-5 Boyer Valley (LW: 6)
7. Bedford (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at 3-4 East Union (LW: 9)
8. Audubon (3-5)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 2-5 Woodbine (LW: 7)
8. Moravia (6-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Murray (LW: 8)
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-4)....Week 8 Opponent: at 3-4 Exira/EHK (LW: RV)
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-4)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 3-4 Coon Rapids-Bayard (LW: NR)
10. Mormon Trail (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at 4-3 Grand View Christian (LW: NR)
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: at 7-0 Kuemper Catholic (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 7-0 Underwood (LW: 2)
3. AHSTW (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: at 2-5 St. Albert (LW: 3)
4. Mount Ayr (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 6-1 Southwest Valley (LW: 4)
5. Southwest Valley (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: at 6-1 Mount Ayr (LW: 5)
6. Clarinda (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at 4-3 Red Oak (LW: 7)
7. Logan-Magnolia (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at 3-4 Lawton-Bronson (LW: NR)
8. Treynor (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at 1-6 MVAOCOU (LW: 8)
Others RV: Red Oak, Tri-Center.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: at 3-5 Dallas Center-Grimes (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: at 6-1 Creston (LW: 2)
3. Sioux City East (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 3-4 Des Moines Roosevelt (LW: 3)
4. Creston (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 6-1 Harlan (LW: 4)
5. Glenwood (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at 0-7 Thomas Jefferson (LW: 6)
6. Denison-Schleswig (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. 3-4 Fort Dodge (LW: NR)
Others RV: None.