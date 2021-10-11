(KMAland) -- The seventh edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
This week, Clarinda and Lamoni are in while East Mills, Stanton-Essex, Tri-Center, Treynor, Mount Ayr and Southeast Warren are moving up.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-player rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A/5A rankings are a top 6.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: at Boyer Valley (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: at Woodbine (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: at Fremont-Mills (LW: 3)
4. Fremont-Mills (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Lenox (LW: 4)
5. East Mills (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Stanton-Essex (LW: 8)
6t. Ar-We-Va (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at Newell-Fonda (LW: 5)
6t. Stanton-Essex (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: at East Mills (LW: 9)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Seymour (LW: 6)
9. Southeast Warren (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at Lamoni (LW: 10)
10. Lamoni (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Southeast Warren (LW: NR)
RV: Exra/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Kuemper Catholic (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Lawton-Bronson (LW: 2)
3. Southwest Valley (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Mount Ayr (LW: 3)
4. Tri-Center (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Westwood (LW: 5)
5. IKM-Manning (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at Ogden (LW: 4)
6. Treynor (5-2)...Week 8 Opponent: vs. MVAOCOU (LW: 7)
7. Mount Ayr (5-2)...Week 8 Opponent: at Southwest Valley (LW: 8t)
8. Clarinda (3-4)...Week 8 Opponent: vs. Red Oak (LW: NR)
Others RV: Riverside, Kuemper Catholic.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Creston (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: at Bishop Heelan Catholic (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at Des Moines Roosevelt (LW: 4)
5. Creston (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: at Harlan (LW: 5)
6. Glenwood (3-4)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Thomas Jefferson (LW: 6)