(KMAland) -- The eighth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings are a top 5.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (5-0)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Bedford (LW: 1)
2. CAM, Anita (6-0)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Griswold (LW: 2)
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: BYE (LW: 3)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: BYE (LW: 4)
5. Fremont-Mills (3-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Exira/EHK (LW: 5)
6. Southeast Warren (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Seymour (LW: 8)
7. Lenox (4-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. East Mills (LW: 6)
8. Lamoni (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Grand View Christian (LW: 10)
9. Woodbine (5-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Glidden-Ralston (LW: 7)
10. East Mills (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: at Lenox (LW: 9)
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. West Central Valley (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: BYE (LW: 2)
3. Mount Ayr (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: BYE (LW: 3)
4. Atlantic (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: BYE (LW: 6)
5. St. Albert (4-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Sidney (LW: 4)
6. Riverside (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. AHSTW (LW: 5)
7. Treynor (4-3)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. MVAOCOU (LW: 7)
8. Southwest Valley (6-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. IKM-Manning (LW: 8)
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (7-0)....Week 8 Opponent: BYE (LW: 2)
2. Lewis Central (5-1)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Creston/O-M (LW: 1)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: BYE (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (6-1)....Week 8 Opponent: OFF (LW: 4)
5. Glenwood (5-2)....Week 8 Opponent: vs. Norwalk (LW: RV)