(KMAland) -- Clarinda, AHSTW, West Harrison and CAM are moving up while Tri-Center and LeMars are into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
The 8-Player rankings are top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings are top six.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lenox (8-0)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Colo-Nesco (LW: 1)
2. West Harrison (8-0)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 Bedford (LW: 3)
3. Fremont-Mills (6-2)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 7-2 Moravia (LW: 2)
4. Southeast Warren (8-1)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 6-2 East Mills (LW: 4)
4. CAM, Anita (6-2)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 7-1 Baxter (LW: 6)
6. East Mills (6-2)….Week 9 Opponent: at 8-1 Southeast Warren (LW: 4)
7. Bedford (5-3)….Week 9 Opponent: at 8-0 West Harrison (LW: 7)
8. Audubon (4-5)….Week 9 Opponent: at 8-0 St. Mary’s, Remsen (LW: 8)
8. Moravia (7-2)….Week 9 Opponent: at 6-2 Fremont-Mills (LW: 8)
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (4-4)….Week 9 Opponent: No Game (LW: 10)
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (8-0)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Interstate 35 (LW: 1)
2. AHSTW (8-0)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Westwood (LW: 3)
3. Kuemper Catholic (7-1)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Emmetsburg (LW: 2)
4. Mount Ayr (7-1)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 6-2 Ogden (LW: 4)
5. Clarinda (5-3)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Roland-Story (LW: 6)
6. Southwest Valley (6-2)….Week 9 Opponent: at 6-2 Madrid (LW: 5)
7. Logan-Magnolia (5-3)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 5-3 Hinton (LW: 7)
8. Treynor (5-3)….Week 9 Opponent: at 6-2 ACGC (LW: 8)
8. Tri-Center (4-4)….Week 9 Opponent: at 7-1 Gehlen Catholic (LW: RV)
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (8-0)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Winterset (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (7-1)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 1-7 Knoxville (LW: 2)
3. Sioux City East (6-2)….Week 9 Opponent: at 3-6 Sioux City West (LW: 3)
4. Creston (6-2)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 4-4 Atlantic (LW: 4)
5. Glenwood (5-3)….Week 9 Opponent: vs. 3-5 Dallas Center-Grimes (LW: 5)
6. LeMars (5-3)….Week 9 Opponent: at 4-4 Fort Dodge (LW: NR)