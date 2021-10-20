(KMAland) -- The eighth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
This week, Glenwood, Stanton-Essex, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr and Southeast Warren move up and Exira/EHK move in.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-player rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A/5A rankings are a top 6.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (8-0)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. East Mills (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (7-1)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Stanton-Essex (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (8-0)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Lamoni (LW: 3)
4. Fremont-Mills (5-3)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Baxter (LW: 4)
5. Stanton-Essex (6-2)....Week 9 Opponent: at Audubon (LW: 6t)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-2)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. BGM (LW: 8)
7. Southeast Warren (5-3)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. English Valleys (LW: 9)
8t. East Mills (4-4)....Week 9 Opponent: at CAM (LW: 5)
8t. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-3)....Week 9 Opponent: at Remsen St. Mary's (LW: RV)
10. Ar-We-Va (4-4)....Week 9 Opponent: None (LW: 6t)
RV: Lamoni.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (8-0)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Nodaway Valley (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (7-1)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Gehlen Catholic (LW: 2)
3. Tri-Center (5-3)....Week 9 Opponent: at HMS (LW: 4)
4. IKM-Manning (5-3)....Week 9 Opponent: at South O'Brien (LW: 5)
5. Mount Ayr (6-2)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Madrid (LW: 7)
6. Treynor (6-2)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Ridge View (LW: 6)
7. Southwest Valley (6-2)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Ogden (LW: 3)
8. Clarinda (4-4)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. PCM (LW: 8)
Others RV: Kuemper Catholic.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (8-0)....Week 9 Opponent: at Knoxville (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (6-2)....Week 9 Opponent: at Winterset (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-2)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Carroll (LW: 3)
4. Glenwood (4-4)....Week 9 Opponent: at Dallas Center-Grimes (LW: 6)
5. Sioux City East (4-4)....Week 9 Opponent: vs. Sioux City West (LW: 4)
6. Creston (5-3)....Week 9 Opponent: at Atlantic (LW: 5)