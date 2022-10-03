(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
The 8-Player rankings are top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings are top six.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lenox (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-3 Martensdale-St. Marys (LW: 1)
2. West Harrison (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-4 Audubon (LW: 2)
3. Fremont-Mills (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 0-6 Griswold (LW: 3)
4. East Mills (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-3 East Union (LW: 5)
4. Southeast Warren (6-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at 3-4 Murray (LW: 4)
6. CAM, Anita (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at 3-3 Coon Rapids-Bayard (LW: 6)
7. Audubon (3-4)....Week 7 Opponent: at 6-0 West Harrison (LW: 10)
8. Moravia (5-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at 1-5 Lamoni (LW: 7)
9. Bedford (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 Stanton-Essex (LW: 8)
9. Stanton-Essex (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at Bedford (LW: NR)
Others RV: Coon Rapids-Bayard.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: at 0-6 West Monona (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Treynor (LW: 2)
3. AHSTW (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Logan-Magnolia (LW: 3)
4. Mount Ayr (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at 2-4 Earlham (LW: 4)
5. Southwest Valley (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: 2-4 Riverside (LW: 5)
6. Red Oak (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Clarke (LW: 5)
7. Clarinda (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 3-3 Des Moines Christian (LW: 8)
8. Central Decatur (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at 4-2 Sigourney-Keota (NR)
8. Treynor (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 6-0 Kuemper Catholic (LW: 7)
Others RV: None.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 4-2 Glenwood (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 6-0 ADM (LW: 2)
3. Sioux City East (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. 1-5 Des Moines East (LW: 3)
4. Creston (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at 0-6 Saydel (LW: 4)
5. LeMars (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at 3-3 Denison-Schleswig (LW: 5)
6. Glenwood (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at 6-0 Lewis Central (LW: 6)
Others RV: None.