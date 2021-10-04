(KMAland) -- The sixth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
This week, Martensdale-St. Marys, Ar-We-Va and Sioux City East advanced up while AHSTW and Southwest Valley both moved into their respective rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-player rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A/5A rankings are a top 6.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. West Harrison (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: at Martensdale-St. Marys (LW: 3)
4. Fremont-Mills (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at Griswold (LW: 4)
5. Ar-We-Va (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Remsen St. Mary's (LW: 8)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Lenox (LW: 7)
7. Boyer Valley (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (LW: 5)
8. East Mills (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: at East Union (LW: 6)
9. Stanton-Essex (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Bedford (LW: 9)
10. Southeast Warren (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Murray (LW: 10)
RV: West Harrison.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. West Monona (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at AHSTW (LW: 2)
3. Southwest Valley (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at Riverside (LW: RV)
4. IKM-Manning (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: at Lawton-Bronson (LW: 3t)
5. Tri-Center (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: at Woodbury Central (LW: 5)
6. Kuemper Catholic (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Treynor (LW: 6)
7. Treynor (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at Kuemper Catholic (LW: 3t)
8t. AHSTW (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Logan-Magnolia (LW: RV)
8t. Central Decatur (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Sigourney-Keota (LW: 8)
8t. Mount Ayr (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Earlham (LW: 7)
RV: Riverside.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: at ADM (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at Glenwood (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: at Des Moines East (LW: 6)
5. Creston (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Saydel (LW: 4)
6. Glenwood (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Lewis Central (LW: 5)
Others RV: Sioux City North.