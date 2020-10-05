(KMAland) -- The seventh edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings are a top 5.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (5-0)....Week 7 Opponent: OFF (LW: 1)
2. CAM, Anita (5-0)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Stanton-Essex (LW: 2)
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Glidden-Ralston (LW: 4)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Murray (LW: 3)
5. Fremont-Mills (3-0)....Week 7 Opponent: Looking (LW: 5)
6. Lenox (4-1)....Week 7 Opponent: OFF (LW: 6)
7. Woodbine (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: OFF (LW: 7)
8. Southeast Warren (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. No. 10 Lamoni (LW: 8)
9. East Mills (3-3)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Griswold (LW: 9t)
10. Lamoni (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at No. 8 Southeast Warren (LW: 9t)
Others RV: West Harrison.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at Missouri Valley (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at IKM-Manning (LW: 2)
3. Mount Ayr (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at Central Decatur (LW: 3)
4. St. Albert (3-2)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. at Sidney (LW: 4)
5. Riverside (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. No. 8 Southwest Valley (LW: 6)
6. Atlantic (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Red Oak (LW: 5)
7. Treynor (4-2)....Week 7 Opponent: at OABCIG (LW: 7)
8. Southwest Valley (6-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at No. 5 Riverside (LW: 8)
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (5-0)....Week 7 Opponent: at No. 2 Harlan (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (6-0)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. No. 1 Lewis Central (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. Spencer (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: at No. 5 Abraham Lincoln (LW: 4)
5. Abraham Lincoln (5-1)....Week 7 Opponent: vs. No. 4 Sioux City East (LW: 5t)
Others RV: Glenwood.