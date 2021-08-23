PowerRankingsFootball.jpg
(KMAland) -- The first edition of the 2021 KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!

Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.

The 8-Player rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings will be a top six. 

CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS

1. CAM, Anita

2. Audubon

3. Fremont-Mills

4. Coon Rapids-Bayard

5. Southeast Warren

6. Lamoni

7. Woodbine

8. East Mills

9. Lenox

10. Ar-We-Va

Others RV: Martensdale-St. Marys, Murray, Stanton-Essex, West Harrison

CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS

1. Underwood

2. Logan-Magnolia

3. Mount Ayr

4. Clarinda

5. Riverside

6. Treynor

7. St. Albert

8. Kuemper Catholic

Others RV: Central Decatur, Nodaway Valley, Shenandoah, Southwest Valley

CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS 

1. Harlan

2. Lewis Central

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

4. Sioux City East

5. Glenwood

6t. Atlantic & Creston

Others RV: Sioux City North

