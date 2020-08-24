(KMAland) -- The first edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1 – CAM, Anita
2 – Audubon
3 – Fremont-Mills
4 – Martensdale-St. Marys
5 – Coon Rapids-Bayard
6 – Southeast Warren
7 – Lenox
8 – East Union & Woodbine
10 – Lamoni
Others RV: East Mills
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1 – Underwood
2 – Mount Ayr
3 – IKM-Manning
4 – Tri-Center
5 – Treynor
6 – St. Albert
7 – Clarinda
8 – AHSTW
Others RV: Kuemper Catholic & Southwest Valley
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1 – Lewis Central
2 – Harlan
3 – Sergeant Bluff-Luton
4 – Glenwood
5 – Sioux City East
Others RV: Denison-Schleswig