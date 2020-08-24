PowerRankingsFootball.jpg
(KMAland) -- The first edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!

Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.

The 8-man rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings will be a top 5.

CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS

1 – CAM, Anita

2 – Audubon

3 – Fremont-Mills

4 – Martensdale-St. Marys

5 – Coon Rapids-Bayard

6 – Southeast Warren

7 – Lenox

8 – East Union & Woodbine

10 – Lamoni

Others RV: East Mills

CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS

1 – Underwood

2 – Mount Ayr

3 – IKM-Manning

4 – Tri-Center

5 – Treynor

6 – St. Albert

7 – Clarinda

8 – AHSTW

Others RV: Kuemper Catholic & Southwest Valley

CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS

1 – Lewis Central

2 – Harlan

3 – Sergeant Bluff-Luton

4 – Glenwood

5 – Sioux City East

Others RV: Denison-Schleswig

