(KMAland) -- The KMAland Football Power Rankings are back, and Lenox, Underwood and Lewis Central lead the first installment.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Ethan Hewett
The 8-Player rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings will be a top five. The rankings' point system goes as follows:
8-Player: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (40 maximum)
A/1A/2A: 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (32 maximum)
3A/4A/5A: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (20 maximum)
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lenox (1-0) -- 39 Points, 3 1st Place Votes -- Week 2 Opponent: Fremont-Mills
2. CAM (1-0) -- 37 Points, 1 1st Place Vote -- Week 2 Opponent: Griswold
3. Bedford (1-0) -- 31 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Murray
4. Fremont-Mills (0-1) -- 29 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Lenox
5. East Mills (1-0) -- 19 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: Sidney
6. Audubon (0-1) -- 16 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Colo-Nesco
7. Southeast Warren (0-1) -- 10 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Mormon Trail
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard (0-1) -- 9 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Baxter
9. East Union (1-0) -- 8 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: Lamoni
10. Ar-We-Va (1-0) -- 7 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Glidden-Ralston
Receiving Votes: Glidden-Ralston (6 Points), Lamoni (6 Points), Boyer Valley (2 Points), Exira-EHK (1 Point)
CLASS A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (0-1) -- 30 Points, 3 1st Place Votes -- Week 2 Opponent: at Kuemper Catholic
2. AHSTW (1-0) -- 26 Points, 1 1st Place Vote -- Week 2 Opponent: at Riverside
3. Kuemper Catholic (0-1) -- 20 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: Underwood
4. Clarinda (1-0) -- 19 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Red Oak
5. Treynor (1-0) -- 16 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Tri-Center
6. Logan-Magnolia (1-0) -- 15 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Kingsley-Pierson
7. Southwest Valley (1-0) -- 10 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: South Central Calhoun
8. Mount Ayr (1-0) -- 6 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Wayne
Receiving Votes: Red Oak (1 Point)
CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (1-0) -- 20 Points, 4 1st Place Votes -- Week 2 Opponent: Creston
2. Harlan (0-1) -- 16 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Denison-Schleswig
3. Glenwood (1-0) -- 11 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Atlantic
4. Creston (1-0) -- 8 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Lewis Central
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic -- 2 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: at Abraham Lincoln & LeMars -- 2 Points -- Week 2 Opponent: Sioux City North
Receiving Votes: Sioux City East (1 Point)