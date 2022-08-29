(KMAland) -- The first edition of the 2022 KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
The 8-Player rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings will be a top six.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Woodbine
2. Lenox (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at East Mills
3. Fremont-Mills (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: Stanton-Essex
4. Southeast Warren (1-1)....Week 2 Opponent: at Mormon Trail
5. East Mills (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Lenox
5. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at West Harrison
7. Bedford (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: Griswold
8. Audubon (0-2)....Week 2 Opponent: at Boyer Valley
9. Stanton-Essex (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Fremont-Mills
10. West Harrison (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Others RV: Boyer Valley
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: Clarinda
2. Mount Ayr (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Central Decatur
3. Kuemper Catholic (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Atlantic
4. AHSTW (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: Earlham
5. Clarinda (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: at Underwood
6. Southwest Valley (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Sidney
7. Red Oak (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at West Central Valley
8. Tri-Center (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: at Treynor
Others RV: Logan-Magnolia, Treynor, Shenandoah
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (2-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Carlisle
2. Harlan (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: Grinnell
3. Sioux City East (2-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Sioux City North
4. LeMars (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Bishop Heelan Catholic
5. Creston (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Winterset
6. Glenwood (1-1)....Week 2 Opponent: at Indianola