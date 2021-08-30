(KMAland) -- The second edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
This week, Glenwood, East Mills, Lenox, Treynor, Riverside, Ar-We-Va and Coon Rapids-Bayard are up and Creston, Stanton-Essex, Bedford, Central Decatur and Nodaway Valley are in.
The 8-player rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A/5A rankings are a top 6.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Woodbine (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Boyer Valley (LW: 2)
3. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Woodward Academy (LW: 4)
4. Fremont-Mills (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: at Stanton-Essex (LW: 3)
5. East Mils (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Lenox (LW: 8)
6. Lenox (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. East Mills (LW: 9)
7. Stanton-Essex (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Fremont-Mills (LW: RV)
8. Southeast Warren (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Mormon Trail (LW: 5)
9t. Ar-We-Va (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Kingsley-Pierson (LW: 10)
9t. Bedford (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Griswold (LW: NR)
Others RV: Murray & West Harrison.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Clarinda (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Woodbury Central (LW: 2)
3. Treynor (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Tri-Center (LW: 6)
4. Riverside (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at St. Albert (LW: 5)
5. Nodaway Valley (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Shenandoah (LW: RV)
6. Mount Ayr (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Central Decatur (LW: 3)
7t. Central Decatur (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Mount Ayr (LW: RV)
7t. Clarinda (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Underwood (LW: 4)
Others RV: Kuemper Catholic
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Grinnell (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Carlisle (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (LW: 3)
4t. Glenwood (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Indianola (LW: 5)
4t. Sioux City East (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Sioux City North (LW: 4)
6. Creston (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Winterset (LW: NR)
Others RV: None