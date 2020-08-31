(KMAland) -- The second edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings are a top 5.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Bedford (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Ar-We-Va (LW: 2)
3. Fremont-Mills (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Griswold (LW: 3)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: vs. Seymour (LW: 4)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Exira/EHK (LW: 5)
6. Lenox (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at East Union (LW: 7)
7t. Stanton-Essex (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: East Mills (LW: NR)
7t. Woodbine (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: Boyer Valley (LW: 8t)
9. Southeast Warren (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: Mormon Trail (LW: 6)
10. East Mills (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: at Stanton-Essex (LW: NR)
Others RV: Ar-We-Va & Lamoni.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Tri-Center (LW: 1)
2. Tri-Center (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: Underwood (LW: 4)
3. Mount Ayr (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Nodaway Valley (LW: 2)
4. Treynor (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Glenwood (LW: 5)
5t. St. Albert (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: Logan-Magnolia (LW: 6)
5t. IKM-Manning (0-1)....Week 2 Opponent: at Southeast Valley (LW: 3)
7. Southwest Valley (2-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Red Oak (LW: RV)
8. Riverside (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at West Monona (LW: NR)
Others RV: Clarinda, Logan-Magnolia, Shenandoah.
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: Sergeant Bluff-Luton (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Pella (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at Lewis Central (LW: 3)
4. Glenwood (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: Treynor (LW: 4)
5. Sioux City East (1-0)....Week 2 Opponent: at LeMars (LW: 5)