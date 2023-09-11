(KMAland) -- There's a new No. 1 team in 8-player and one new team into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Ethan Hewett
The 8-Player rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings will be a top five. The rankings' point system goes as follows:
8-Player: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (40 maximum)
A/1A/2A: 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (32 maximum)
3A/4A/5A: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (20 maximum)
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Bedford (3-0) -- 39 Points, 3 1st Place Votes, LW: 3 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. East Union
2. CAM (3-0) -- 37 Points, 1 1st Place Vote, LW: 2 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
3. Lenox (2-1) -- 32 Points, LW: 1 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Mormon Trail
4. Fremont-Mills (1-2) -- 26 Points, LW: 4 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Griswold
5. Audubon (2-1) -- 23 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. St. Edmond
6. Ar-We-Va (3-0) -- 19 Points, LW: 7 -- Week 4 Opponent: at West Harrison
7. Southeast Warren (2-1) -- 15 Points, LW: 8 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Moravia
8. Moravia (3-1) -- 11 Points, LW: 10 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Southeast Warren
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-2) -- 10 Points, LW: 9 -- Week 4 Opponent: at CAM
10. Sidney (2-1) -- 3 Points, LW: NR -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Exira-EHK
Receiving Votes: East Union (2 Points), Glidden-Ralston (2 Points), Exira-EHK (1 Point)
CLASS A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (2-1) -- 32 Points, 4 1st Place Votes, LW: 1 -- Week 4 Opponent: at AHSTW
2. Treynor (3-0) -- 27 Points, LW: 4 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Red Oak
3. Kuemper Catholic (1-2) -- 25 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Roland-Story
4. AHSTW (2-1) -- 17 Points, LW: 2 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Underwood
5. Clarinda (2-1) -- 16 Points, LW: 3 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Van Meter
6. Logan-Magnolia (2-1) -- 12 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. West Monona
7. Mount Ayr (2-1) -- 9 Points, LW: 7 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Central Decatur
8. IKM-Manning (2-1) -- 6 Points, LW: 8 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Riverside
CLASS 3A/4A/5A
1. Creston (3-0) -- 20 Points, 4 1st Place Votes, LW: 1 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Carroll
2. Lewis Central (2-1) -- 16 Points, LW: 2 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Bondurant-Farrar
3. Harlan (2-1) -- 12 Points, LW: 3 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
4. Glenwood (2-1) -- 7 Points, LW: 4 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Denison-Schleswig
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-0) -- 5 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Sioux City West (Thursday)