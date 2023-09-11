KMAland Football Power Rankings
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- There's a new No. 1 team in 8-player and one new team into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings

Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Ethan Hewett

The 8-Player rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings will be a top five. The rankings' point system goes as follows:  

8-Player: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (40 maximum)

A/1A/2A: 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (32 maximum)

3A/4A/5A: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (20 maximum)

CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Bedford (3-0) -- 39 Points, 3 1st Place Votes, LW: 3 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. East Union

2. CAM (3-0) -- 37 Points, 1 1st Place Vote, LW: 2 --  Week 4 Opponent: vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard

3. Lenox (2-1) -- 32 Points, LW: 1 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Mormon Trail

4. Fremont-Mills (1-2) -- 26 Points, LW: 4 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Griswold

5. Audubon (2-1) -- 23 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. St. Edmond

6. Ar-We-Va (3-0) -- 19 Points, LW: 7 -- Week 4 Opponent: at West Harrison

7. Southeast Warren (2-1) -- 15 Points, LW: 8 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Moravia

8. Moravia (3-1) -- 11 Points, LW: 10 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Southeast Warren

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-2) -- 10 Points, LW: 9 -- Week 4 Opponent: at CAM

10. Sidney (2-1) -- 3 Points, LW: NR -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Exira-EHK 

Receiving Votes: East Union (2 Points), Glidden-Ralston (2 Points), Exira-EHK (1 Point) 

CLASS A/1A/2A POWER RANKINGS

1. Underwood (2-1) -- 32 Points, 4 1st Place Votes, LW: 1 -- Week 4 Opponent: at AHSTW

2. Treynor (3-0) -- 27 Points, LW: 4 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Red Oak 

3. Kuemper Catholic (1-2) -- 25 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Roland-Story

4. AHSTW (2-1) -- 17 Points, LW: 2 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Underwood

5. Clarinda (2-1) -- 16 Points, LW: 3 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Van Meter

6. Logan-Magnolia (2-1) -- 12 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. West Monona

7. Mount Ayr (2-1) -- 9 Points, LW: 7 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Central Decatur

8. IKM-Manning (2-1) -- 6 Points, LW: 8 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Riverside

CLASS 3A/4A/5A

1. Creston (3-0) -- 20 Points, 4 1st Place Votes, LW: 1 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Carroll

2. Lewis Central (2-1) -- 16 Points, LW: 2 -- Week 4 Opponent: at Bondurant-Farrar

3. Harlan (2-1) -- 12 Points, LW: 3 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

4. Glenwood (2-1) -- 7 Points, LW: 4 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Denison-Schleswig

5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-0) -- 5 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 4 Opponent: vs. Sioux City West (Thursday)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.