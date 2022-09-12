(KMAland) -- Lenox is the new No. 1 in the KMAland 8-Player rankings while Clarinda, Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW and West Harrison all moved up in their respective rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
The 8-Player rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings will be a top six.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lenox (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent:at East Union (LW: 2)
2. West Harrison (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Boyer Valley (LW: 5)
3. CAM, Anita (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at East Mills (LW: 1)
4. Fremont-Mills (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Bedford (LW: 3)
5. Southeast Warren (3-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Seymour (LW: 4)
6. Bedford (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Fremont-Mills (LW: 6)
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Audubon (LW: 7)
8. East Mills (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. CAM (LW: 7)
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Woodbine (LW: NR)
9. Moravia (3-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Twin Cedars (LW: NR)
Others RV: Stanton-Essex, Audubon, East Union.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at East Sac County (LW: 1)
2. Kuemper Catholic (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at MVAOCOU (LW: 3)
3. AHSTW (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Mount Ayr (LW: 4)
3. Mount Ayr (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at AHSTW (LW: 2)
5. Red Oak (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Shenandoah (LW: 5)
6. Clarinda (1-2)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Clarke (LW: 8)
7. Treynor (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. West Monona (LW: 7)
8. Southwest Valley (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at St. Albert (LW: 6)
8. Tri-Center (1-2)....Week 4 Opponent: at Logan-Magnolia (LW: NR)
Others RV: Logan-Magnolia.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Indianola (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Glenwood (LW: 2)
3. Sioux City East (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (LW: 3)
4. Creston (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at Gilbert (LW: 4)
5. Glenwood (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Harlan (LW: 6)
6. LeMars (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (LW: 5)