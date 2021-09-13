(KMAland) -- The fourth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
This week, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, Central Decatur and Murray moved up while Mount Ayr, Boyer Valley and Woodbine jumped in.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-player rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A/5A rankings are a top 6.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. East Mills (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at Exira/EHK (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. East Union (LW: 3)
4. Fremont-Mills (1-2)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Bedford (LW: 5)
5. Murray (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Mormon Trail (LW: 9t)
6. East Mills (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at CAM (LW: 9t)
7. Boyer Valley (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. West Harrison (LW: NR)
8. Stanton-Essex (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Griswold (LW: 7t)
9t. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Woodbine (LW: 4)
9t. Woodbine (1-2)....Week 4 Opponent: at Coon Rapids-Bayard (LW: NR)
Others RV: Bedford.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. East Sac County (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Tri-Center (LW: 2)
3. Riverside (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Sidney (LW: 3)
4. Tri-Center (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Logan-Magnolia (LW: 4)
5. Treynor (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at West Monona (LW: 5)
6. Central Decatur (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Cardinal (LW: 8)
7. Kuemper Catholic (1-2)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. MVAOCOU (LW: 6)
8. Mount Ayr (1-2)....Week Opponent: vs. AHSTW (LW: RV)
Others RV: Southwest Valley, Atlantic
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at Glenwood (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Indianola (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Sioux City East (LW: 3)
4t. Sioux City East (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (LW: 4)
4t. Glenwood (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Harlan (LW: 5)
6. Creston (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Griswold (LW: 6)