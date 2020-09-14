(KMAland) -- The fourth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings are a top 5.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at No. 9 East Mills (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at Boyer Valley (LW: 2)
3. Fremont-Mills (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at East Union (LW: 3)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at No. 8 Southeast Warren (LW: 4)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. West Harrison (LW: 5)
6t. Lenox (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Bedford (LW: 6)
6t. Woodbine (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Exira/EHK (LW: 7)
8. Southeast Warren (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. No. 4 Martensdale-St. Marys (LW: 8)
9t. East Mills (1-2)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. No. 1 CAM, Anita (LW: 9)
9t. Lamoni (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Murray (LW: 10)
Others RV: Murray.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at No. 6 Treynor (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at Ridge View (LW: 5)
3. Mount Ayr (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Colfax-Mingo (LW: 2)
4. Tri-Center (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Riverside (LW: 3)
5. Southwest Valley (4-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at No. 8 St. Albert (LW: 7)
6. Treynor (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. No. 1 Underwood (LW: 4)
7. Clarinda (1-2)....Week 4 Opponent: at No. 8 Atlantic (LW: 8t)
8t. Atlantic (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. No. 7 Clarinda (LW: NR)
8t. St. Albert (1-2)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. No. 5 Southwest Valley (LW: NR)
RV: IKM-Manning.
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: at Carroll (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (3-0)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. Denison-Schleswig (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: vs. LeMars (LW: 4)
4. Glenwood (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Creston/Orient-Macksburg (LW: 3)
5. Sioux City East (2-1)....Week 4 Opponent: at Sioux City North (LW: 5)