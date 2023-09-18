(KMAland) -- Three new teams are in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Ethan Hewett
The 8-Player rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings are a top five. The rankings' point system goes as follows:
8-Player: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (40 maximum)
A/1A/2A: 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (32 maximum)
3A/4A/5A: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (20 maximum)
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 Bedford (4-0) – 39 Points, 3 1st Place Vote, LW: 1 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Mormon Trail
2. CAM (4-0) – 37 Points, 1 1st Place Vote, LW: 2 – Week 5 Opponent: at Exira-EHK
3. Lenox (3-1) – 32 Points, LW: 3 – Week 5 Opponent: at East Union
4. Fremont-Mills (2-2) – 27 Points, LW: 4 – Week 5 Opponent: at East Mills
5. Audubon (3-1) – 23 Points, LW: 5 – Week 5 Opponent: at Coon Rapids-Bayard
6. Ar-We-Va (4-0) – 21 Points, LW: 6 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Woodbine
7. Moravia (4-1) – 16 Points, LW: 8 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Twin Cedars
8. Glidden-Ralston (3-1) -- 8 Points, LW: NR – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Collins-Maxwell
9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (1-3) – 7 Points, LW: 9 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Audubon
10. Exira-EHK (2-2) – 5 Points, LW: NR – Week 5 Opponent: vs. CAM
Receiving Votes: Southeast Warren (4 Points), Sidney (1 Point)
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 Underwood (3-1) – 32 Points, 4 1st Place Votes, LW: 1 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Shenandoah
2. Treynor (4-0) – 27 Points, LW: 2 – Week 5 Opponent: at AHSTW
3. Kuemper Catholic (2-2) – 25 Points, LW: 3– Week 5 Opponent: at Greene County
4. AHSTW (2-2) – 16 Points, LW: 4 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Treynor
5. Logan-Magnolia (3-1) – 15 Points, LW: 5 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Tri-Center
6. Clarinda (2-2) – 14 Points, LW: 5 – Week 5 Opponent: at Interstate 35
7. IKM-Manning (3-1) – 10 Points, LW: 8 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. South Central Calhoun
8. Central Decatur (3-1) – 5 Points, LW: NR – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS
1 Creston (4-0) – 20 Points, 4 1st Place Votes, LW: 1 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Harlan
2. Lewis Central (2-2) – 16 Points, LW: 2 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Glenwood
3. Harlan (3-1) – 12 Points, LW: 3 – Week 5 Opponent: at Creston
4. Bishop Heelan (4-0) – 7 Points, LW: 5 – Week 5 Opponent: vs. Sioux Center
5. Glenwood (3-1) – 5 Points, LW: 4 – Week 5 Opponent: at Lewis Central