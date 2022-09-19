(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Moravia and LeMars all moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
The 8-Player rankings are top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings are top six.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lenox (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-1 Stanton-Essex (LW: 1)
2. West Harrison (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at 3-1 Coon Rapids-Bayard (LW: 2)
3. Fremont-Mills (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 3-1 East Mills (LW: 4)
4. East Mills (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at 3-1 Fremont-Mills (LW: 8)
5. Southeast Warren (4-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 4-1 Montezuma (LW: 5)
6. CAM, Anita (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 2-3 Audubon (LW: 3)
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 4-0 West Harrison (LW: 9)
8. Audubon (2-3)....Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 CAM, Anita (LW: RV)
8. Moravia (4-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Seymour (LW: 9)
10. Bedford (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 2-2 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (LW: 6)
Others RV: Stanton-Essex.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 MVAOCOU (LW: 1)
2. AHSTW (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at 1-3 Riverside (LW: 3)
3. Kuemper Catholic (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at 0-4 West Monona (LW: 2)
4. Red Oak (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at 1-3 Des Moines Christian (LW: 5)
5. Clarinda (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: at 3-1 Greene County (LW: 6)
6. Mount Ayr (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 1-3 Sidney (LW: 4)
7. Treynor (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 East Sac County (LW: 7)
8. Southwest Valley (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Wayne (LW: 8)
Others RV: Logan-Magnolia.
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Thomas Jefferson (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at 0-4 Saydel (LW: 2)
3. Sioux City East (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at 2-2 Ankeny Centennial (LW: 3)
4. Creston (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 0-4 Knoxville (LW: 4)
5. LeMars (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at 0-4 Storm Lake (LW: 6)
6. Glenwood (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. 1-3 Des Moines Hoover (LW: 5)
Others RV: Sioux City North