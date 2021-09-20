(KMAland) -- The fifth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Creston, Kuemper Catholic, Stanton-Essex, Tri-Center, Boyer Valley and Coon Rapids-Bayard moved up while Clarinda, Southwest Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys moved in this week.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-player rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A/5A rankings are a top 6.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at Audubon (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. CAM (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at Stanton-Essex (LW: 3)
4. Fremont-Mills (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: at East Mills (LW: 4)
5. Boyer Valley (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at Woodbine (LW: 7)
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at West Harrison (LW: 9t)
7t. East Mills (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Fremont-Mills (LW: 6)
7t. Stanton-Essex (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Lenox (LW: 8)
9. Martensdale-St. Marys (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: (LW: NR)
10. Woodbine (1-3)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Boyer Valley (LW: 9t)
Others RV: Mormon Trail
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at MVAOCOU (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Missouri Valley (LW: 2)
3. Tri-Center (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: at IKM-Manning (LW: 4)
4. Riverside (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at AHSTW (LW: 3)
5. Treynor (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at East Sac County (LW: 5)
6. Kuemper Catholic (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. West Monona (LW: 7)
7. Clarinda (1-3)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Greene County (LW: NR)
8t. Central Decatur (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Plesaantville (LW: 6)
8t. Southwest Valley (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Wayne (LW: RV)
Others RV: IKM-Manning
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Saydel (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: at Thomas Jefferson (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Sioux Center (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Ankeny Centennial (LW: 4)
5. Creston (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at Knoxville (LW: 6)
6. Glenwood (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: at Des Moines Hoover (LW: 5)