(KMAland) -- The fifth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings are a top 5.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Glidden-Ralston (LW: 2)
2. CAM, Anita (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at No. 7 Lenox (LW: 1)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Grand View Christian (LW: 4)
4. Fremont-Mills (3-0)....Week 5 Opponent: OFF (LW: 3)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at No. 6 Woodbine (LW: 5)
6. Woodbine (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (LW: 6t)
7. Lenox (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 2 CAM, Anita (LW: 6t)
8. Southeast Warren (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at Melcher-Dallas (LW: 8)
9. Lamoni (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Seymour (LW: 9t)
10. East Mills (1-3)....Week 5 Opponent: at Bedford (LW: 9t)
Others RV: Murray.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. East Sac County (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Woodbury Central (LW: 2)
3. Mount Ayr (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Pella Christian (LW: 3)
4. St. Albert (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: at AHSTW (LW: 8t)
5. Riverside (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Sidney (LW: NR)
6t. Atlantic (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at Des Moines Christian (LW: 8t)
6t. Treynor (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Missouri Valley (LW: 6)
8. Tri-Center (2-2)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Southwest Valley (LW: 4)
RV: Southwest Valley.
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at No. 4 Glenwood (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (4-0)....Week 5 Opponent: at Carroll (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: at Storm Lake (LW: 3)
4. Glenwood (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. No. 1 Lewis Central (LW: 4)
5. Sioux City East (3-1)....Week 5 Opponent: vs. Thomas Jefferson (LW: 5)