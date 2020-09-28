(KMAland) -- The sixth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings are a top 5.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Audubon (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: at No. 4 Coon Rapids-Bayard (LW: 1)
2. CAM, Anita (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 5 Fremont-Mills (LW: 2)
3. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: at Mormon Trail (LW: 3)
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. No. 1 Audubon (LW: 5)
5. Fremont-Mills (3-0)....Week 6 Opponent: at No. 2 CAM (LW: 4)
6. Lenox (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Stanton-Essex (LW: 7)
7. Woodbine (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Glidden-Ralston (LW: 6)
8. Southeast Warren (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Grand View Christian (LW: 8)
9t. East Mills (2-3)....Week 6 Opponent: at East Union (LW: 10)
9t. Lamoni (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Melcher-Dallas (LW: 9)
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. OABCIG (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. West Monona (LW: 2)
3. Mount Ayr (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Interstate 35, Truro (LW: 3)
4. St. Albert (2-2)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Tri-Center (LW: 4)
5. Atlantic (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Shenandoah (LW: 6t)
6. Riverside (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: TBD (LW: 5)
7. Treynor (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: at MVAOCOU (LW: 6t)
8. Southwest Valley (5-1)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Sidney (LW: RV)
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Denison-Schleswig (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: at Creston/Orient-Macksburg (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Bishop Heelan Catholic (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Fort Dodge (LW: 5)
5t. Abraham Lincoln (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Thomas Jefferson (LW: NR)
5t. Glenwood (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Carroll (LW: 4)