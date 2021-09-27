(KMAland) -- The sixth edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Creston, Glenwood, East Mills, Treynor and Martensdale-St. Marys are moving up while IKM-Manning, Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren and Ar-We-Va moved in this week.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-player rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A/5A rankings are a top 6.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Coon Rapids-Bayard (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Griswold (LW: 3)
4. Fremont-Mills (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. East Union (LW: 4)
5. Boyer Valley (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Ar-We-Va (LW: 5)
6. East Mills (2-3)....Week 6 Opponent: at Bedford (LW: 7t)
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at Mormon Trail (LW: 9)
8. Ar-We-Va (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: at Boyer Valley (LW: NR)
9. Stanton-Essex (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: at Murray (LW: 7t)
10. Southeast Warren (2-3)....Week 6 Opponent: at Moravia (LW: NR)
Others RV: Lamoni, Mormon Trail, Woodbine, West Harrison.
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: at Treynor (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at IKM-Manning (LW: 2)
3t. IKM-Manning (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Logan-Magnolia (LW: RV)
3t. Treynor (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Underwood (LW: 5)
5. Tri-Center (2-3)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Lawton-Bronson (LW: 3)
6. Kuemper Catholic (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: at East Sac County (LW: 6)
7. Mount Ayr (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. St. Albert (LW: NR)
8. Central Decatur (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: at Van Buren County (LW: 8t)
Others RV: Southwest Valley, Riverside, AHSTW
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (5-0)....Week 6 Opponent: at Atlantic (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Des Moines Hoover (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: at MOC-Floyd Valley (LW: 3)
4. Creston (4-1)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. ADM (LW: 5)
5. Glenwood (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: at Winterset (LW: 6)
6. Sioux City East (3-2)....Week 6 Opponent: vs. Waukee Northwest (LW: 4)