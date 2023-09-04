KMAland Football Power Rankings
Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- There's a new No. 1 in 3A/4A/5A while two new teams have also joined the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. 

Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Ethan Hewett

The 8-Player rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings will be a top five. The rankings' point system goes as follows: 

8-Player: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (40 maximum)

A/1A/2A: 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (32 maximum)

3A/4A/5A: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 (20 maximum)

CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS

1. Lenox (2-0) -- 39 Points, 3 1st Place Votes, LW: 1 -- Week 3 Opponent: at Bedford

2. CAM (2-0) -- 36 Points, 1st Place Vote, LW: 2 -- Week 3 Opponent: at East Mills

3. Bedford (2-0) -- 33 Points, LW: 4 -- Week 3 Opponent: Lenox

4. Fremont-Mills (0-2) -- 27 Points, LW: 3 -- Week 3 Opponent: Stanton

5. Audubon (1-1) -- 19 Points, LW: 6 --Week 3 Opponent: at Exira-EHK

6. East Union (2-0) -- 14 Points, LW: 9 -- Week 3 Opponent: at Southeast Warren

7. Ar-We-Va (2-0) -- 13 Points, LW: 10 -- Week 3 Opponent: Siouxland Christian

8. Southeast Warren (1-1) -- 12 Points, LW: 7 -- Week 3 Opponent: East Union

9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (0-2) -- 6 Points, LW: 8 -- Week 3 Opponent: Collins-Maxwell

10. Moravia (2-1) -- 5 Points, LW: NR -- Week 3 Opponent: at Belle Plaine

Receiving Votes: Glidden-Ralston (4 Points), Exira-EHK (4 Points), Sidney (3 Points), Woodbine (1 Point) 

CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS

1. Underwood (1-1) -- 30 Points, 3 1st Place Votes, LW: 1 -- Week 3 Opponent: St. Albert

2. AHSTW (2-0) -- 26 Points, 1 1st Place Vote, LW: 2 -- Week 3 Opponent: at Kuemper Catholic

3. Clarinda (2-0) -- 25 Points, LW: 4 -- Week 3 Opponent: at Treynor

4. Treynor (2-0) -- 18 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 3 Opponent: Clarinda

5. Kuemper Catholic (0-2) -- 15 Points, LW: 3 -- Week 3 Opponent: AHSTW

5. Logan-Magnolia (2-0) -- 15 Points, LW: 6 -- Week 3 Opponent: at Woodbury Central

7. Mount Ayr (2-0) -- 10 Points, LW: 8 -- Week 3 Opponent: Madrid

8. IKM-Manning (2-0) -- 5 Points, LW: NR -- Week 3 Opponent: Earlham

CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS

1. Creston (2-0) -- 20 Points, 4 1st Place Votes, LW: 4 -- Week 3 Opponent: Ballard

2. Lewis Central (1-1) -- 16 Points, LW: 1 -- Week 3 Opponent: at ADM 

3. Harlan (1-1) -- 12 Points, LW: 2 -- Week 3 Opponent: Glenwood

4. Glenwood (2-0) -- 8 Points, LW: 3 -- Week 3 Opponent: at Harlan

5. Bishop Heelan (2-0), 3 Points, LW: 5 -- Week 3 Opponent: Sioux City East

Receiving Votes: LeMars (1 Point) 

