(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Creston, Audubon, Bedford and West Harrison moved up while Shenandoah, Treynor and East Union moved in to the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
The 8-Player rankings will be a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings will be a top eight and 3A/4A/5A rankings will be a top six.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. West Harrison (LW: 1)
2. Lenox (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Bedford (LW: 2)
3. Fremont-Mills (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Audubon (LW: 3)
4. Southeast Warren (2-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (LW: 4)
5. West Harrison (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at CAM (LW: 10)
6. Bedford (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Lenox (LW: 7)
7. Audubon (1-2)....Week 3 Opponent: at Fremont-Mills (LW: 8)
7. East Mills (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Griswold (LW: 5)
7. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Woodbine (LW: 5)
10. East Union (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Stanton-Essex (LW: NR)
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. St. Albert (LW: 1)
2. Mount Ayr (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Riverside (LW: 2)
3. Kuemper Catholic (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Greene County (LW: 3)
4. AHSTW (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Southwest Valley (LW: 4)
5. Red Oak (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Nodaway Valley (LW: 7)
6. Southwest Valley (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. AHSTW (LW: 6)
7. Treynor (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Clarinda (LW: RV)
8. Clarinda (0-2)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Treynor (LW: 5)
8. Shenandoah (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Atlantic (LW: RV)
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Norwalk (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (LW: 2)
3. Sioux City East (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. LeMars (LW: 3)
4. Creston (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Denison-Schleswig (LW: 5)
5. LeMars (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Sioux City East (LW: 4)
6. Glenwood (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Abraham Lincoln (LW: 6)