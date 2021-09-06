(KMAland) -- The third edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
This week, Riverside, Bedford, Lenox and Southeast Warren moved up, and Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center and Murray moved in.
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-player rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A/5A rankings are a top 6.
CLASS 8-PLAYER KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at West Harrison (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Fremont-Mills (LW: 2)
3. Lenox (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Bedford (LW: 6)
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Boyer Valley (LW: 3)
5. Fremont-Mills (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Audubon (LW: 4)
6. Southeast Warren (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Martensdale-St. Marys (LW: 8)
7t. Bedford (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Lenox (LW: 9t)
7t. Stanton-Essex (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at East Union (LW: 7)
9t. East Mills (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Griswold (LW: 5)
9t. Murray (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Lamoni (LW: RV)
Others RV: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at St. Albert (LW: 1)
2. Logan-Magnolia (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Westwood (LW: 2)
3. Riverside (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Mount Ayr (LW: 4)
4. Tri-Center (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Missouri Valley (LW: NR)
5. Treynor (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Clarinda (LW: 3)
6. Kuemper Catholic (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Greene County (LW: RV)
7. Clarinda (0-2)....Week 3 Opponent: at Treynor (LW: 7t)
8. Central Decatur (1-1)....Week Opponent: at Panorama (LW: 7t)
Others RV: Nodaway Valley, Mount Ayr, AHSTW, Shenandoah
CLASS 3A/4A/5A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Harlan (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Norwalk (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Harlan (LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at LeMars (LW: 4t)
5. Glenwood (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Abraham Lincoln (LW: 4t)
6. Creston (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Denison-Schleswig (LW: 6)
Others RV: Abraham Lincoln