(KMAland) -- The third edition of the KMAland Football Power Rankings is here!
Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny and Trevor Maeder.
The 8-man rankings are a top 10, the A/1A/2A rankings are a top 8 and the 3A/4A rankings are a top 5.
CLASS 8-MAN KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. CAM, Anita (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. East Union (LW: 1)
2. Audubon (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at West Harrison (LW: 2)
3. Fremont-Mills (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at No. 9 East Mills (LW: 3)
4. Martensdale-St. Marys (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Melcher-Dallas (LW: 4)
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Boyer Valley (LW: 5)
6. Lenox (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Griswold (LW: 6)
7. Woodbine (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Ar-We-Va (LW: 7t)
8. Southeast Warren (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Seymour (LW: 9)
9. East Mills (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. No. 3 Fremont-Mills (LW: 10)
10. Lamoni (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Mormon Trail (LW: RV)
CLASS A/1A/2A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Underwood (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. MVAOCOU (LW: 1)
2. Mount Ayr (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Pleasantville (LW: 3)
3. Tri-Center (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at Sidney (LW: 2)
4. Treynor (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: at East Sac County (LW: 4)
5. Logan-Magnolia (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at Westwood (LW: RV)
6. Riverside (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. St. Albert (LW: 8)
7. Southwest Valley (3-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. AHSTW (LW: 7)
8t. Clarinda (0-2)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Red Oak (LW: RV)
8t. IKM-Manning (0-2)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Woodbury Central (LW: 5t)
Others RV: Shenandoah.
CLASS 3A/4A KMALAND POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Creston/O-M (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. No. 3 Glenwood (LW: 2)
3. Glenwood (2-0)....Week 3 Opponent: at No. 2 Harlan (LW: 4)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (LW: 3)
5. Sioux City East (1-1)....Week 3 Opponent: vs. Sioux City West (LW: 5)
Others RV: Abraham Lincoln.