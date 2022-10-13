(KMAland) -- Sioux City East, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra and Lourdes Central Catholic were KMAland winners in football on Thursday. Check out the full scoreboard below.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Sioux City East 60 Des Moines Roosevelt 28
Elmwood-Murdock 77 Brownell-Talbot 20
Thayer Central 58 Johnson County Central 8
Palmyra 44 Freeman 26
Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Falls City Sacred Heart 0
Humboldt-TRS at BDS
Millard North 69 South Sioux City 0
Westside 41 Millard South 34
Millard West 27 Lincoln Southwest 23
Papillion-LaVista South 55 Bellevue East 14