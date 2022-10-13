High School Football

(KMAland) -- Sioux City East, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra and Lourdes Central Catholic were KMAland winners in football on Thursday. Check out the full scoreboard below.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Sioux City East 60 Des Moines Roosevelt 28

Elmwood-Murdock 77 Brownell-Talbot 20

Thayer Central 58 Johnson County Central 8

Palmyra 44 Freeman 26

Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Falls City Sacred Heart 0

Humboldt-TRS at BDS

Millard North 69 South Sioux City 0

Westside 41 Millard South 34

Millard West 27 Lincoln Southwest 23

Papillion-LaVista South 55 Bellevue East 14

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.