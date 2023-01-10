(KMAland) -- Stanton pushed past Sidney, Mt Ayr held off SWV, Glidden-Ralston stayed hot, East Atchison & Nod Valley won at Fairfax, Nebraska City was a winner & more from KMAland girls basketball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 58 Red Oak 40
Lynnae Green had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Chloe Denton pitched in 18 points for Shenandoah in the win.
Emily Sebeniecher had 11 points for Red Oak.
Atlantic 43 Clarinda 24
Jada Jensen had 13 points and Maddie Huddleson posted 11 for Atlantic in the win.
Jerzee Knight had a team-best 12 points for Clarinda.
Harlan 54 Glenwood 52 (OT)
Erica Rust had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Harlan in the tight win. Ryan Matheny has the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 65 Essex 17
Emily Madison had a strong night with 19 points to lead Fremont-Mills. Tegan Ewalt added 13 for the Knights.
Stanton 59 Sidney 43
Marleigh Johnson had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Leah Sandin pitched in 13 points, three assists and three steals for Stanton. Jenna Stephens tallied nine points and eight boards, and Hannah Olson had eight points for the Viqueens.
Aunika Hayes scored 22 points and added 15 rebounds, and Avery Dowling pitched in 13 for Sidney in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 34 Riverside 26
Ella Langer had 15 points for AHSTW in the victory.
Ayla Richardson had a team-high six points to lead Riverside.
Underwood 63 IKM-Manning 19
Tieler Hull and Carly Nelson had 10 points each for Underwood in the win.
Mabel Langel led IKM-Manning with eight points.
Logan-Magnolia 44 Tri-Center 33
Mya Moss and Macanna Guritz both had 13 points for Logan-Magnolia in the win.
Taylor Kenkel hit double figures with 10 points for Tri-Center.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 46 Bedford 32
Zoey Reed had 21 points and Sadie Cox put in 10 points for Lenox in the win. Marcy Bailey pitched in nine points for the Tigers.
Lexi Perkins had 12 points and tied a single-game school record with 24 rebounds for Bedford.
Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Wayne 29
Brynnly German had 16 points and Sophia Shannon pitched in 13 for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.
Emilea Brown topped Wayne with eight points.
Mount Ayr 47 Southwest Valley 41
Tegan Streit scored 12 points with nine rebounds and four assists, and Breya Nickle and Jaxy Knight posted 11 points each for Mount Ayr.
Maggie Haer and Ryanne Mullen had 13 points each for Southwest Valley, and Mackenzie Fast added seven points and seven rebounds.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 69 Ar-We-Va 41
Paige Klocke (24) and Tiela Janssen (21) combined to score 45 points for Glidden-Ralston in the dominant win.
Ar-We-Va’s Emma Leiting had eight points.
Boyer Valley 55 Paton-Churdan 31
Maria Puck had 13 points and Lauren Malone put in 10 to lead the way for Boyer Valley in the win. Malone also tallied six assists and five steals, and Jess O’Day had seven points and 20 rebounds in a strong performance of her own.
Becca Anderson topped Paton-Churdan with 10 points, and Emma Stream had nine.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 West Harrison 15
Quinn Grubbs and Jaelynn Petersen scored 18 points each for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. Hannah Nelson added 13 for the Spartans.
Maclayn Houston led West Harrison with 13 points.
Woodbine 75 CAM 44
Nicole Hoefer had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Charlie Pryor and Nicole Sherer pitched in 12 each. Pryor added five boards, five assists and four steals, and Addison Erickson added in 11 points.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 70 Abraham Lincoln 52
Alex Flattery and Trishelle Miller both scored 17 points for Sioux City East in the win.
Emily Pomernackas and Addie Naughton had 12 points for Abraham Lincoln in the defeat. Find the complete recap from Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 39 Diagonal 37
No stats reported.
Lamoni 53 Orient-Macksburg 41
Taylor Henson led Lamoni with 23 points, Emaleigh Pierschbacher added 15 and Kelly Lloyd posted 10.
Emma Boswell poured in 26 points for Orient-Macksburg.
Moravia 55 Moulton-Udell 22
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
No score reported.
Murray 45 Melcher-Dallas 42
Morgan Keller and Jaden Lynn had 12 points, and Jalie Baumfalk put in 10 for Murray.
Addison Wadle led Melcher-Dallas with 13 points. Paeytn Anderson pitched in 11.
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Albert 57 Nodaway Valley 53
St. Albert’s Missy Evezic had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead St. Albert in the win on the KMAX-Stream.
Lindsey Davis led Nodaway Valley with 23 points. View the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page from Trevor Maeder.
East Sac County 59 Denison-Schleswig 58
Kiana Schulz had 25 points for Denison-Schleswig in the loss.
LeMars 70 MOC-Floyd Valley 58
No stats reported.
South Sioux City 53 Sioux City North 27
No stats reported.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
East Atchison 39 Rock Port 34
Emily Blum scored 13 points and Natalie Hedlund had 10 for East Atchison in the low-scoring win.
Addy Maifield had 19 points for Rock Port.
Nodaway Valley 62 South Holt 29
Ava Graham poured in 27 points while Paige Hanson added 12 and Paidyn Linville had 11 for Nodaway Valley.
Zoey Prussman topped South Holt with nine points.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
Platte Valley 65 Albany 13
No stats reported.
North Andrew 60 North Nodaway 27
Cassidy Brittain had 18 points and Brylie Brincks posted 11 for North Andrew. Madison Lillard added nine for the Cardinals.
Jacquelyn Cline had 17 points for North Nodaway. Lauren Herndon added nine.
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Mercer 67 Maysville 23
Princeton 74 North Harrison 23
LATHROP TOURNAMENT
Van Horn 42 Savannah 39 (OT)
Van Horn hit a 3-pointer as time expired to knock off Savannah.
AREA MISSOURI
East Buchanan 49 Maryville 46
Jalea Price scored 13 points for Maryville.
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 44 Conestoga 37
Tarryn Godsey led Nebraska City with 19 points. Tierra Andrew pitched in nine and Clarisa Caraza posted eight.
Ali Gansemer had 17 points for Conestoga, and Mackaylee Madsen tallied nine.
Lourdes Central Catholic 35 Auburn 32
Aspen Meyer had 14 points for Lourdes Central Catholic in the win.
Olivia Swanson topped Auburn with eight points.
Weeping Water 64 Mead 23
Kalison Miller and Ella Cave scored 11 points each, and Emily Ridge pitched in 10 for Weeping Water in the win.
Platteview 38 Ashland-Greenwood 30
Bree Schefdore had eight points for Ashland-Greenwood in the defeat.
Fort Calhoun 51 Louisville 27
No stats reported.
Milford 38 Syracuse 26
Kadyn Sisco scored 12 points for Syracuse.