KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Audubon and Mount Ayr beat conference foes, Shenandoah rolled to a victory, St. Joseph Christian & East Atchison advanced in Fairfax and more from Monday in KMAland girls basketball. 

NC: Shenandoah 63 Griswold 26 

Ava Wolf had 16 points and seven rebounds while Kassidy Stephens put in 10 and Reese Spiegel had nine points and seven assists.

Brenna Rossell and McKenna Wiechman finished with 12 points each for Griswold.

H-10: St. Albert 56 Atlantic 33 

Pearl Reisz had 15 points and Lena Rosloniec pitched in 10 for St. Albert in the win.

Aubrey Guyer led Atlantic with 11 points.

POI: Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 33 

Maddie Stewart finished with 29 points and nine rebounds, and Tegan Streit posted 14 and 9 for Mount Ayr in the victory.

Norah Lund topped Southwest Valley with 10.

NC: Nodaway Valley 73 Clarke 18 

Maddax DeVault scored all 30 of her points in the first half for Nodaway Valley in the win. Lindsey Davis added 14 and Bella Hogan put in 13 for the Wolverines.

MO: Stanberry 46 Worth County 12 (Stanberry Invitational) 

Sadie Runde had 17 points and Lexi Craig finished with 13 for Stanberry in the win. 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 56 Atlantic 33

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon 57 AHSTW 39

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 33

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah 63 Griswold 26

Des Moines Christian 49 Kuemper Catholic 34

Diagonal 42 Essex 33

Nodaway Valley 73 Clarke 18

Southeast Warren 50 Interstate 35, Truro 41

Fairfax Invitational 

St. Joseph Christian 67 South Holt 55

East Atchison 53 Rock Port 18

Stanberry Invitational 

Platte Valley 68 Albany 8

Stanberry 46 Worth County 12

South Harrison Invitational 

Tri-County 51 Maysville 27

Princeton 67 East Harrison 39

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Parkview Christian 46 Diller-Odell 36

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lewiston

Johnson-Brock 44 Meridian 38

Southern 35 Sterling 33

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Johnson County Central 44 Tri County 25

BDS 60 Pawnee City 18

Exeter-Milligan 48 Palmyra 27

Humboldt-TRS 38 Freeman 29

