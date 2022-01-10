(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Audubon and Mount Ayr beat conference foes, Shenandoah rolled to a victory, St. Joseph Christian & East Atchison advanced in Fairfax and more from Monday in KMAland girls basketball.
NC: Shenandoah 63 Griswold 26
Ava Wolf had 16 points and seven rebounds while Kassidy Stephens put in 10 and Reese Spiegel had nine points and seven assists.
Brenna Rossell and McKenna Wiechman finished with 12 points each for Griswold.
H-10: St. Albert 56 Atlantic 33
Pearl Reisz had 15 points and Lena Rosloniec pitched in 10 for St. Albert in the win.
Aubrey Guyer led Atlantic with 11 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 33
Maddie Stewart finished with 29 points and nine rebounds, and Tegan Streit posted 14 and 9 for Mount Ayr in the victory.
Norah Lund topped Southwest Valley with 10.
NC: Nodaway Valley 73 Clarke 18
Maddax DeVault scored all 30 of her points in the first half for Nodaway Valley in the win. Lindsey Davis added 14 and Bella Hogan put in 13 for the Wolverines.
MO: Stanberry 46 Worth County 12 (Stanberry Invitational)
Sadie Runde had 17 points and Lexi Craig finished with 13 for Stanberry in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 56 Atlantic 33
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 57 AHSTW 39
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 33
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 63 Griswold 26
Des Moines Christian 49 Kuemper Catholic 34
Diagonal 42 Essex 33
Nodaway Valley 73 Clarke 18
Southeast Warren 50 Interstate 35, Truro 41
Fairfax Invitational
St. Joseph Christian 67 South Holt 55
East Atchison 53 Rock Port 18
Stanberry Invitational
Platte Valley 68 Albany 8
Stanberry 46 Worth County 12
South Harrison Invitational
Tri-County 51 Maysville 27
Princeton 67 East Harrison 39
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Parkview Christian 46 Diller-Odell 36
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lewiston
Johnson-Brock 44 Meridian 38
Southern 35 Sterling 33
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Johnson County Central 44 Tri County 25
BDS 60 Pawnee City 18
Exeter-Milligan 48 Palmyra 27
Humboldt-TRS 38 Freeman 29