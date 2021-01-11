KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creston, Lo-Ma, LC, Diagonal and Maryville were winners, Johnson-Brock, Sacred Heart and Palmyra advanced in the MUDECAS Tournament and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

NC: Shenandoah 32 Griswold 23 

Sidda Rodewald scored 10 points in the win for Shenandoah. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 70 Sioux City West 48 

Hannah Neemann scored 21 points, Paige Andersen had 20 and Ellie Magnuson added 17 for Denison-Schleswig. 

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 57 Tri-Center 41 

Emilie Thompson hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Logan-Magnolia. Greylan Hornbeck added 10 points for the Panthers.

Madison Ausdemore led Tri-Center with 12 points.

MO: Maryville 61 Oak Grove 29 

Serena Sundell scored 30 points to lead the Spoofhounds to the win.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 58 Red Oak 29 

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 57 Tri-Center 41

Pride of Iowa Conference

Wayne 55 Central Decatur 47

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 61 Abraham Lincoln 39

Non-Conference

Shenandoah 32 Griswold 23

Lewis Central 47 Thomas Jefferson 11

Denison-Schleswig 70 Sioux City West 48

Diagonal 57 Essex 45

Southeast Warren 38 Interstate 35, Truro 28

Paton-Churdan 44 Manson-Northwest Webster 27

South Harrison Tournament

Mercer 71 East Harrison 15

Princeton 36 Northeast Nodaway 21

Maysville 36 North Harrison 24

South Harrison 51 Tri County 37

Stanberry Tournament

Albany 49 North Andrew 44

Area Missouri

Maryville 61 Oak Grove 29

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Exeter-Milligan 33 Freeman 24

BDS 43 Sterling 35

Johnson-Brock 35 Diller-Odell 30 — OT

Sacred Heart 63 Meridian 22

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Southern 46 Tri County 13

Pawnee City 41 Johnson County Central 30

Humboldt-TRS 47 Lewiston 20

Palmyra 46 Parkview Christian 27

