(KMAland) -- Creston, Lo-Ma, LC, Diagonal and Maryville were winners, Johnson-Brock, Sacred Heart and Palmyra advanced in the MUDECAS Tournament and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
NC: Shenandoah 32 Griswold 23
Sidda Rodewald scored 10 points in the win for Shenandoah. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 70 Sioux City West 48
Hannah Neemann scored 21 points, Paige Andersen had 20 and Ellie Magnuson added 17 for Denison-Schleswig.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 57 Tri-Center 41
Emilie Thompson hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Logan-Magnolia. Greylan Hornbeck added 10 points for the Panthers.
Madison Ausdemore led Tri-Center with 12 points.
MO: Maryville 61 Oak Grove 29
Serena Sundell scored 30 points to lead the Spoofhounds to the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 58 Red Oak 29
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 57 Tri-Center 41
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 55 Central Decatur 47
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 61 Abraham Lincoln 39
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 32 Griswold 23
Lewis Central 47 Thomas Jefferson 11
Denison-Schleswig 70 Sioux City West 48
Diagonal 57 Essex 45
Southeast Warren 38 Interstate 35, Truro 28
Paton-Churdan 44 Manson-Northwest Webster 27
South Harrison Tournament
Mercer 71 East Harrison 15
Princeton 36 Northeast Nodaway 21
Maysville 36 North Harrison 24
South Harrison 51 Tri County 37
Stanberry Tournament
Albany 49 North Andrew 44
Area Missouri
Maryville 61 Oak Grove 29
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Exeter-Milligan 33 Freeman 24
BDS 43 Sterling 35
Johnson-Brock 35 Diller-Odell 30 — OT
Sacred Heart 63 Meridian 22
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Southern 46 Tri County 13
Pawnee City 41 Johnson County Central 30
Humboldt-TRS 47 Lewiston 20
Palmyra 46 Parkview Christian 27