(KMAland) -- East Atchison and St. Joseph Christian moved to the Fairfax final, and North Nodaway and Stanberry were winners at the Stanberry Invite on Wednesday in KMAland girls hoops.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
East Atchison 32 Falls City 31
Claire Martin and Natalie Hedlund scored in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively, for East Atchison.
Reece McNeely scored 12 points and Madi Jones posted 10 for Falls City.
St. Joseph Christian 55 Nodaway Valley 40
Sydney Marriott had 14 points and Ava Graham put in 12 for Nodaway Valley in the defeat.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
North Nodaway 48 Albany 30
No stats reported.
Stanberry 31 Worth County 22
Katie Angle had 12 points for Stanberry.
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Tri-County 36 Maysville 25
East Harrison 42 North Harrison 36