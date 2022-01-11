(KMAland) -- Big wins for Glenwood, Stanton, Riverside and CAM, Fairfax victories for Nodaway Valley & Falls City, Elmwood-Murdock’s first defeat and more from the Tuesday in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Shenandoah 61 Red Oak 15
Macey Finlay put in 11 points and Ava Wolf finished with eight points and 12 boards for Shenandoah in the win.
Merced Ramirez had eight points for Red Oak.
H-10: Atlantic 50 Clarinda 18
Jada Jensen had 15 points, five assists and five steals while Aubrey Guyer added 12 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists for Atlantic. Paytn Harter pitched in six points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Trojans.
H-10: Glenwood 68 Harlan 52
Brynlee Arnold had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jenna Hopp added 14 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists for Glenwood in the win. Madison Camden pitched in 14 points and five boards, and Danika Arnold added 10 points off the bench for the Rams.
Claire Schmitz had a big night for Harlan, finishing with 26 points and 12 rebounds in the defeat.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 38
Ryleigh Ewalt and Teagan Ewalt combined to hit seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points with Ryleigh scoring 19 and Teagan 13 to lead Fremont-Mills.
Desi Glasgo had 15 points and four rebounds for Essex.
CORNER: Stanton 36 Sidney 28
Jenna Stephens had 12 points and five rebounds, and Marleigh Johnson posted 11 points and nine boards for Stanton in the win.
WIC: Audubon 50 Missouri Valley 19
Aleah Hermansen had a big night with 20 points, 17 rebounds, three assists and three steals for Audubon. Jaci Christensen put in 13 points and grabbed 114 rebounds for the Wheelers.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 59 Tri-Center 31
Mya Moss poured in 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Greylan Hornbeck pitched in 17 on five 3-pointers and added six assists. Macanna Guritz finished with eight points of her own.
Tri-Center’s Hayden Thomas had 14 points.
WIC: Riverside 36 AHSTW 29
Elly Henderson led the way for Riverside with 13 points, five assists and four steals.
POI: Lenox 56 Bedford 24
Sadie Cox had 20 points and Jynessa Cox added 13 for Lenox in the win.
Destry Bassinger topped Bedford with eight points.
POI: Central Decatur 82 East Union 44
Lauren Martin led three Central Decatur players in double figures with 19 points on five made 3s and pitched in five steals and three rebounds. Hallee Hamilton hit four triples and scored 18, and Layni Masters tallied 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 61 Wayne 40
Sophia Shannon led a balanced performance for Martensdale-St. Marys with 15 points while Campbell German pitched in 13 plus nine rebounds and Brynnly German had 12 points.
Devyn Davis led the way for Wayne with 11 points.
RVC: CAM 59 Woodbine 51
Eva Steffensen had 22 points, four blocks and three rebounds to lead CAM to the big win. Marissa Spieker pitched in 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Mallory Behnken had a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 59 Ar-We-Va 51
Paige Klocke led the way for Glidden-Ralston with 35 points.
MRC: Sioux City East 75 Abraham Lincoln 34
Livi Wells hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench for Sioux City East. Megan Callahan added 12 points, and Alex Flattery and Taylor Drent pitched in 11 apiece.
NC: LeMars 48 MOC-Floyd Valley 32
Sarah Brown led the way for LeMars with 12 points, and Maggie Allen added 10 for the Bulldogs.
BGC: Lamoni 64 Orient-Macksburg 27
Abby Martin hit four 3-pointers and had a team-high 22 points while Reese Potter added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Lamoni. Cameron Martin added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
BGC: Moulton-Udell 34 Moravia 13
Adriana Howard led Moulton-Udell with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Abbie Probasco pitched in 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
BGC: Melcher-Dallas 51 Murray 41
Addison Wadle exploded for 20 points while Kasyn Reed had 11 and Kianna Jackson and Kameryn Hendrickson pitched in nine each for Melcher-Dallas.
Jayda Chew had 16 points, five steals and three assists for Murray in the defeat.
BGC: Diagonal 38 Twin Cedars 33
Brooke Roby scored 11 points and had three steals for Twin Cedars in the loss.
MO: Nodaway Valley 49 South Holt 34 (Fairfax Invitational)
Ava Graham poured in 26 points to lead Nodaway Valley in the win.
Chloee Prussman led South Holt with 13 points and Rayleigh Guyer pitched in 11.
MO: Falls City 59 Rock Port 10 (Fairfax Invitational)
Ashleigh Kirkendoll and Chase Nolte had 12 points each, and Makinley Scholl put in 10 for Falls City in the win.
NE: Platteview 53 Ashland-Greenwood 43
Alivia Pike had 16 points and Danielle Tonjes pitched in 11 for Ashland-Greenwood.
NE: Conestoga 43 Nebraska City 24
Ali Gansemer led Conestoga with 16 points while Lindee Watson added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
NE: Louisville 42 Fort Calhoun 28
Avery Heilig hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Louisville in the win. Ella Johnson added five points and 11 boards.
NE: Lincoln Lutheran 39 Elmwood-Murdock 24
Elmwood-Murdock suffered their first loss of the season. Lexi Bacon had eight points and seven rebounds for the Knights.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 38 Auburn 34 (On KMA 960)
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 66 IKM-Manning 36
Pride of Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 80 Paton-Churdan 25
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67 West Harrison 13
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy
Non-Conference
South Sioux City 55 Sioux City North 32
Fairfax Invitational
Stanberry Invitational
North Andrew 34 Mound City 16
North Nodaway 33 King City 24
South Harrison Invitational
South Harrison 53 Northeast Nodaway 27
Mercer 62 North Harrison 18
Area Nebraska
Syracuse 53 Milford 41
Mead 37 Weeping Water 35