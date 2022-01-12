(KMAland) -- Falls City and St. Joseph Christian advanced to the girls championship in Fairfax while Mound City was also a winner in Stanberry on Wednesday in KMAland girls basketball action.
MO: St. Joseph Christian 41 Nodaway Valley 19 (Fairfax Invitational)
St. Joseph Christian advanced to the girls championship round with the dominant win.
MO: Falls City 51 East Atchison 29 (Fairfax Invitational)
Chase Nolte led a very balanced performance from Falls City with 12 points. Madi Jones and Makinley Scholl pitched in nine apiece for the Tigers.
Natalie Hedlund had a 20-point night to lead East Atchison.
MO: Mound City 37 Worth County 21 (Stanberry Invitational)
Ava Barnes led the way for Mound City with 11 points in the victory.
Ali Brown had seven points for Worth County.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Fairfax Invitational
Stanberry Invitational
Consolation Semifinal: King City 36 Albany 22
South Harrison Invitational
Consolation Semifinal: Maysville 47 North Harrison 34
Consolation Semifinal: East Harrison 39 Northeast Nodaway 35