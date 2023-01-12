(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia won a nail-biter in the Western Iowa Conference, Mount Ayr held off Central Decatur in a crucial Pride of Iowa tilt and Johnson-Brock and Falls City Sacred Heart moved into the finals of the MUDECAS Tournament.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 44 IKM-Manning 40
Macanna Guritz had 12 for Logan-Magnolia while Abbagail Neilheisel had 14 points to lead IKM-Manning.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 39 Central Decatur 28
Tegan Streit and Linsie Barnes had 10 points apiece while Streit grabbed nine rebounds and Barnes had eight boards. Jaxy Knight had eight points, five rebounds and two steals in the win.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 76 Paton-Churdan 53
Lauren Malone (20 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals), Mariah Falkena (16 points, eight rebounds), Sylvia Sullivan (15 points,10 rebounds) and Jess O’Day (11 points, nine rebounds) each had stellar days for the Bulldogs.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City West 64 Sioux City North 47
Kiah Davis had 22 points and Vera Grom chipped in 20. Kimber Buhman also reached double figures with 11.
Sydney Rexius had 21 to lead Sioux City North in the loss.
Sioux City East 61 LeMars 56
No Stats Reported
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 43 Sidney 36
Bailey Nordyke had a stellar outing with nine points and 11 rebounds while Addison Wagoner had a team-high 11 points for the Cardinals. Check out Derek Martin’s full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Riverside 44 Essex 38
Elyssa Amdor paced Riverside with 13 points and six rebounds while Sophia Taylor (10 points, five rebounds ) and Ayla Richardson (10 points, five steals) also had stout nights. Lydia Erickson added seven points and five rebounds.
Brooke Burns had 14 points for Essex while Brianne Johnson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Olivia Baker posted six points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Cindy Swain did a little bit of everything with eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
Stanton 58 Southwest Valley 47
Leah Sandin went off for 18 points and 10 rebounds while Jenna Stephens had 14 points and six rebounds. Hannah Olson posted 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Marleigh Johnson scored seven points and handed out five assists.
Maggie Haer posted 15 points for Southwest Valley while Ada Lund had eight points. Mackenzie Fast (seven points, six rebounds) and Rebecca Wetzel (five points, six rebounds) had well-rounded performances in the close loss.
Panorama 65 Nodaway Valley 49
Lindsey Davis had 21 for Nodaway Valley while Annika Nelson scored 11. Jorja Holliday added eight points in the loss.
Twin Cedars 55 Southeast Warren 52 – OT
Alivia Ruble exploded for a school-record 43 points in Southeast Warren’s thrilling win.
Cheyenne Bruns had 17 points and three steals for Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin had 12 points, and Kisha Reed added 11. Reed was also a beast on the boards with 15 rebounds while Dunkin had five assists and grabbed six steals.
Wayne 61 Moravia 27
Izzie Moore and Clara O’Brien had 16 points apiece for Wayne while Devyn Davis and Ava Whitney also reached double figures with 12 and 10, respectively.
Lauren Long led Moravia with 14 while Keelie Anderson posted 11.
Woodbine 60 MVAOCOU 25
Charlie Pryor spearheaded Woodbine’s comeback win with 22 points, five assists and four rebounds. Nichole Sherer scored 14 points and passed out four assists, and Amanda Newton added 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Tigers erased a six-point deficit in the final minutes. Addison Erickson and Nicole Hoefer contributed nine points apiece.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
Consolation: Rock Port 51 South Holt 40
Addy Maifield had 20 points for Rock Port while Avery Meyerkorth added 18.
Zoey Prussman led South Holt with a team-high 21 points, and Riley Schroeder contributed 11.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
Platte Valley 45 North Andrew 26
No Stats Reported
Mound City 39 King City 35
No Stats Reported
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
Mercer 32 Northeast Nodaway 26
No Stats Reported
Other South Harrison Invitational Scores
South Harrison 43 Princeton 36
LATHROP BILLS BURNS CATHOLIC
Mid-Buchanan 43 Savannah 31
No Stats Reported
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville at St. Pius X
No Stats Reported
MUDECAS TOURANMENT -- A DIVISION
Falls City Sacred Heart 43 BDS 31
No Stats Reported
Johnson-Brock 39 Parkview Christian 33
Taryn Ottemann had 16 points to lead Johnson-Brock while Natalie Knippelmeyer added eight.
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT -- B DIVISION
Lewiston 51 Palmyra 34
Kinsley Havranek had 10 points for Palmyra while Rylie Walter contributed nine.
Other MUDECAS Tournament — B Division Scores
Meridian 40 Exeter-Milligan 35 – OT
AREA NEBRASKA
Lourdes Central Catholic 63 Weeping Water 36
Aspen Meyer exploded for 24 points for Lourdes while Jenna Box added 13 and Lauren Benedict had seven.
Sam Hammons had 12 to pace Weeping Water in the defeat while Brinkley McAdams accounted for six.
Arlington 38 Syracuse 30
No Stats Reported