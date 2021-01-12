Serena Sundell 2k.jpg
(KMAland) -- A night of milestones for Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen, Lamoni’s Abby Martin and Serena Sundell of Maryville highlighted the evening in KMAland girls hoops.

H-10: Glenwood 79 Harlan 46 

Jenna Hopp just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while Madison Camden had 14 points, Elle Scarborough put in 13 with seven assists and Brynlee Arnold had 10 for the Rams.

Brecken Van Baale had 10 points for Harlan.

H-10: Atlantic 71 Clarinda 35 

Haley Rasmussen scored 22 points to reach 1,000 in her career for Atlantic. Jada Jensen added 18 points, and Tessa Grooms finished with 15.

Clarinda’s Jessalee Neihart scored 14 points while Chloe Strait had 12.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 68 Essex 32 

Kaelynn Driskell scored 23 points and Izzy Weldon added 14 for Fremont-Mills.

CORNER: Stanton 52 Sidney 45 

Abby Burke scored 15 points and Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens had 14 for Stanton. Johnson nabbed 13 rebounds while Stephens had four blocks.

WIC: Audubon 52 AHSTW 49 

Jaci Christensen poured in 24 points with 12 rebounds while Aleah Hermansen added 11 points and Kaitlyn Nielsen pitched in 10 with nine boards.

AHSTW’s Claire Denning had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kailey Jones pitched in 13 points and 12 rebounds. 

POI: Lenox 61 Bedford 31 

TJ Stoaks led Lenox with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals, and Cassidy Nelson added 14 points, nine boards and six steals. Jordan England pitched in eight points with 10 rebounds while Kambrie Michel had six points and 14 rebounds.

Kennedy Weed led Bedford with 11 points.

POI: Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 28  

Maddie Stewart had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for Mount Ayr. Rachel Sobotka added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Alexa Anderson finished with 11 points.

Maggie Haer led the Timberwolves in the loss with seven points.

POI: Wayne 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 53 

Jaide Harvey led four Wayne players in double figures with 17 points. Emily Jones pitched in 16 and Sidney Davis and Maddy Wood had 10 apiece. 

Brynnly German scored 17 points and had nine rebounds for Martensdale-St. Marys.

RVC: Paton-Churdan 52 Ar-We-Va 24 

Danielle Hoyle had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Paton-Churdan.

RVC: Woodbine 57 West Harrison 33 

Addison Erickson and Alyssa Schafer scored 11 points each for Woodbine in the victory.

Emily McIntosh had 21 points to lead West Harrison.

BLUE: Lamoni 61 Orient-Macksburg 22 

Abby Martin reached 1,000 career points for Lamoni in the win.

BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 44 Murray 34 — OT 

Kynser Reed led Melcher-Dallas in the overtime win with 13 points.

Megan Keller topped Murray with 11 points while Kinzee Eggers put in 10.

BLUE: Mormon Trail 69 Ankeny Christian 31 

Skylar Watsabaugh had 39 points and 15 rebounds for Mormon Trail in the dominant win. Mia Shanks added 15 points for the Saints.

FAIRFAX: Falls City 72 North Nodaway 51 

Ashleigh Kirkendall led Falls City with 17 points. Madi Jones had 12 and Eryn Snethen and Reece McNeely scored 11 each for the Tigers.

FAIRFAX: South Holt 59 Rock Port 31 

Rayleigh Guyer had 26 points, Chloee Prussman put in 13 and Reese Morris had 10 for South Holt in the win.

MO: Maryville 45 East Buchanan 32 

Serena Sundell scored 22 points and went over 2,000 for her career.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 40 Red Oak 35

Atlantic 71 Clarinda 35

Glenwood 79 Harlan 46

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 68 Essex 32

Stanton 52 Sidney 45

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 52 AHSTW 49

Treynor 47 IKM-Manning 42

Underwood 46 Logan-Magnolia 44

Riverside at Tri-Center 

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 61 Bedford 31

Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 28

Central Decatur 56 East Union 20

Wayne 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 53

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 56 CAM 50

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Glidden-Ralston 38

Paton-Churdan 52 Ar-We-Va 24

Woodbine 57 West Harrison 33

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40 

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 61 Orient-Macksburg 22

Melcher-Dallas 44 Murray 34 — OT

Moravia 61 Moulton-Udell 38

Mormon Trail 69 Ankeny Christian 31

Non-Conference

Missouri Valley 34 Whiting 31 — OT

MOC-Floyd Valley 51 LeMars 40

South Sioux City 56 Sioux City North 30

Fairfax Invitational

East Atchison 61 West Nodaway 16

Nodaway-Holt 31 St. Joseph Christian 22

Falls City 72 North Nodaway 51

South Holt 59 Rock Port 31

Stanberry Invitational  

Stanberry 57 Mound City 21

King City 43 Worth County 36

Area Missouri

Maryville 45 East Buchanan 32

Area Nebraska

Conestoga 42 Nebraska City 33

Platteview 46 Ashland-Greenwood 42

Auburn 51 Lourdes Central Catholic 44

Louisville 62 Fort Calhoun 28

Lincoln Lutheran 42 Elmwood-Murdock 21

Weeping Water 61 Mead 39

Syracuse 39 Milford 31

