(KMAland) -- A night of milestones for Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen, Lamoni’s Abby Martin and Serena Sundell of Maryville highlighted the evening in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Glenwood 79 Harlan 46
Jenna Hopp just missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists while Madison Camden had 14 points, Elle Scarborough put in 13 with seven assists and Brynlee Arnold had 10 for the Rams.
Brecken Van Baale had 10 points for Harlan.
H-10: Atlantic 71 Clarinda 35
Haley Rasmussen scored 22 points to reach 1,000 in her career for Atlantic. Jada Jensen added 18 points, and Tessa Grooms finished with 15.
Clarinda’s Jessalee Neihart scored 14 points while Chloe Strait had 12.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 68 Essex 32
Kaelynn Driskell scored 23 points and Izzy Weldon added 14 for Fremont-Mills.
CORNER: Stanton 52 Sidney 45
Abby Burke scored 15 points and Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens had 14 for Stanton. Johnson nabbed 13 rebounds while Stephens had four blocks.
WIC: Audubon 52 AHSTW 49
Jaci Christensen poured in 24 points with 12 rebounds while Aleah Hermansen added 11 points and Kaitlyn Nielsen pitched in 10 with nine boards.
AHSTW’s Claire Denning had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kailey Jones pitched in 13 points and 12 rebounds.
POI: Lenox 61 Bedford 31
TJ Stoaks led Lenox with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals, and Cassidy Nelson added 14 points, nine boards and six steals. Jordan England pitched in eight points with 10 rebounds while Kambrie Michel had six points and 14 rebounds.
Kennedy Weed led Bedford with 11 points.
POI: Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 28
Maddie Stewart had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals for Mount Ayr. Rachel Sobotka added 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Alexa Anderson finished with 11 points.
Maggie Haer led the Timberwolves in the loss with seven points.
POI: Wayne 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 53
Jaide Harvey led four Wayne players in double figures with 17 points. Emily Jones pitched in 16 and Sidney Davis and Maddy Wood had 10 apiece.
Brynnly German scored 17 points and had nine rebounds for Martensdale-St. Marys.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 52 Ar-We-Va 24
Danielle Hoyle had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Paton-Churdan.
RVC: Woodbine 57 West Harrison 33
Addison Erickson and Alyssa Schafer scored 11 points each for Woodbine in the victory.
Emily McIntosh had 21 points to lead West Harrison.
BLUE: Lamoni 61 Orient-Macksburg 22
Abby Martin reached 1,000 career points for Lamoni in the win.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 44 Murray 34 — OT
Kynser Reed led Melcher-Dallas in the overtime win with 13 points.
Megan Keller topped Murray with 11 points while Kinzee Eggers put in 10.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 69 Ankeny Christian 31
Skylar Watsabaugh had 39 points and 15 rebounds for Mormon Trail in the dominant win. Mia Shanks added 15 points for the Saints.
FAIRFAX: Falls City 72 North Nodaway 51
Ashleigh Kirkendall led Falls City with 17 points. Madi Jones had 12 and Eryn Snethen and Reece McNeely scored 11 each for the Tigers.
FAIRFAX: South Holt 59 Rock Port 31
Rayleigh Guyer had 26 points, Chloee Prussman put in 13 and Reese Morris had 10 for South Holt in the win.
MO: Maryville 45 East Buchanan 32
Serena Sundell scored 22 points and went over 2,000 for her career.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 40 Red Oak 35
Atlantic 71 Clarinda 35
Glenwood 79 Harlan 46
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 68 Essex 32
Stanton 52 Sidney 45
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 52 AHSTW 49
Treynor 47 IKM-Manning 42
Underwood 46 Logan-Magnolia 44
Riverside at Tri-Center
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 61 Bedford 31
Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 28
Central Decatur 56 East Union 20
Wayne 60 Martensdale-St. Marys 53
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 56 CAM 50
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70 Glidden-Ralston 38
Paton-Churdan 52 Ar-We-Va 24
Woodbine 57 West Harrison 33
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 43 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 61 Orient-Macksburg 22
Melcher-Dallas 44 Murray 34 — OT
Moravia 61 Moulton-Udell 38
Mormon Trail 69 Ankeny Christian 31
Non-Conference
Missouri Valley 34 Whiting 31 — OT
MOC-Floyd Valley 51 LeMars 40
South Sioux City 56 Sioux City North 30
Fairfax Invitational
East Atchison 61 West Nodaway 16
Nodaway-Holt 31 St. Joseph Christian 22
Falls City 72 North Nodaway 51
South Holt 59 Rock Port 31
Stanberry Invitational
Stanberry 57 Mound City 21
King City 43 Worth County 36
Area Missouri
Maryville 45 East Buchanan 32
Area Nebraska
Conestoga 42 Nebraska City 33
Platteview 46 Ashland-Greenwood 42
Auburn 51 Lourdes Central Catholic 44
Louisville 62 Fort Calhoun 28
Lincoln Lutheran 42 Elmwood-Murdock 21
Weeping Water 61 Mead 39
Syracuse 39 Milford 31