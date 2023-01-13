Breeley Clayburg, CRB.jpeg
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah finished the season sweep of Clarinda, Kuemper upset Glenwood, Lucy Scott got hot, Harlan downed Atlantic, MSTM held off Lenox, BV survived, Sacred Heart won MUDECAS and more from KMAland girls hoops on Friday.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Shenandoah 47 Clarinda 29 

Chloe Denton had 21 points, and Lynnae Green added eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Shenandoah.

Taylor Cole led Clarinda with 11 points. Addison Wagoner pitched in eight.

St. Albert 59 Red Oak 23 

Lily Krohn & Ella Klusman, St. Albert

Lily Krohn had 15 points and seven steals, and Ella Klusman posted 13 points for St. Albert in the win. Landry Miller added five assists, and Missy Evezic pitched in seven rebounds and five blocks on the night.

Lainey DeVries posted eight points for Red Oak.

Kuemper Catholic 53 Glenwood 50 

Cate Mayhall had 24 points, five steals and four assists, and Lauren Boell pitched in 13 points with 11 rebounds. Elsa Tiefenthaler tallied 12 points and five rebounds for the Knights.

Jenna Hopp had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Kate Hughes posted 13 for the Rams. Lauren Hughes added 12. 

Lewis Central 71 Creston 47 

Lucy Scott hit nine 3-pointers and scored 36 points to lead Lewis Central in the win.

Creston’s Doryn Paup led Creston with 16 points, and Kadley Bailey added nine.

Harlan 57 Atlantic 46 

Savanna Christensen, Harlan

Harlan’s Aubrey Schwieso had 16 points and Hannah Sonderman added 14 in the win. Savanna Christensen added eight points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Atlantic’s Paytn Harter finished with 20 points. Maddie Richter pitched in nine points.

CORNER CONFERENCE 

East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 52 

Emily Williams had 24 points and Aspen Crouse picked up 16 to lead East Mills in the game on the KMAX-Stream.

Izzy Weldon led Fremont-Mills with 18 points. Find the complete recap with Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Stanton 83 Griswold 14 

Leah Sandin had a huge night for Stanton with 31 points, five assists, five rebounds and seven steals, and Hannah Olson added 19 points and nine steals. Lauren Johnson pitched in 12 points and 15 rebounds. 

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

Tri-Center 44 Audubon 18 

No stats reported.

IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 25

Mabel Langel, IKM-Manning

Mabel Langel scored 11 points for IKM-Manning.

Elyssa Amdor had 11 points for Riverside.

Treynor 72 Missouri Valley 18 

Clara Teigland & Nora Konz, Treynor

Clara Teigland topped Treynor with 18 points while Nora Konza added 15.

Grace Herman scored 11 points for Missouri Valley.

Underwood 40 AHSTW 23 

Alizabeth Jacobsen had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Delaney Ambrose tacked on 11 for the Eagles in the win.

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Bedford 45 Southeast Warren 36 

Bridgette Murphy, Bedford

Bridgette Murphy posted 22 points while Alexis Perkins had 10 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks for Bedford. 

Alivia Ruble topped Southeast Warren with 16 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.

Nodaway Valley 77 East Union 27 

Lindsey Davis totaled 27 points, Izzy Eisbach added 14 and Annika Nelson finished with 12 for Nodaway Valley in the win.

East Union’s Noelle McKnight had a big evening with 22 points.

Martensdale-St. Marys 45 Lenox 42 

Carolyn Amfahr had 11 points and Sydney Bears pitched in nine for Martensdale-St. Marys in the tight win.

Zoey Reed led Lenox with 13 points, Sadie Cox tallied 12 and Cadence Douglas had 10.

Southwest Valley 47 Wayne 39 

Maggie Haer, Southwest Valley

Maggie Haer had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Southwest Valley in the victory. Mackenzie Fast added a team-high 13 points.

Wayne’s Clara O’Brien had 13 points on the night.

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE 

Boyer Valley 63 West Harrison 56 

Lauren Malone had 14 points, Mariah Falkena posted 12 and Sylvia Sullivan had 11 for Boyer Valley in the win. Sullivan added 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Maclayn Houston dropped 40 points for West Harrison.

CAM 69 Ar-We-Va 25 

Eva Steffensen poured in 26 points and Reese Snyder added 11 for CAM in the win.

Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with nine points.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 47 Paton-Churdan 26 

Breeley Clayburg had a monster performance with 20 points and 20 rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Clayburg reached 500 career rebounds on the night.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 Glidden-Ralston 38 

Quinn Grubbs scored 15 points for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.

Paige Klocke scored 17 points for Glidden-Ralston.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 65 Abraham Lincoln 39 

Jada Newberg scored 17 points, Maddie Demke added 15 and Lauryn Peck posted 12 for Heelan in the victory. 

Preslie Girres had 13 points and Emily Pomernackas put in 10 for Abraham Lincoln.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Thomas Jefferson 18 

Payton Hardy scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Diagonal 59 Seymour 30 

Anna Newton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points while Lauren Burton and Taylor Lumbard added 12 points each for Diagonal in the win.

Murray 48 Lamoni 29 

No stats reported.

Mormon Trail 51 Moravia 46 

No stats reported.

Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars 

No score reported.

Melcher-Dallas 40 Moulton-Udell 18 

Addison Wadle had 18 points to lead the way for Melcher-Dallas.

NON-CONFERENCE 

Boone 44 Denison-Schleswig 32 

Kiana Schulz scored eight points for Denison-Schleswig.

Western Christian 49 Sioux City North 38 

Natalie Rassmussen had 12 points and Gabby Eberly posted nine for Sioux City North. 

FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL 

Championship: East Atchison 49 St. Joseph Christian 43 

Check out the full recap from East Atchison’s win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

STANBERRY INVITATIONAL 

5th Place: Stanberry 46 North Nodaway 34

No stats eported.

LATHROP BILL BURNS CLASSIC 

Championship: University Academy 48 Savannah 32 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Malcolm 57 Nebraska City 20 

No stats reported.

Beatrice 52 Plattsmouth 29

No stats reported.

Auburn 49 Fairbury 21 

Zoe Baltensperger had 13 points and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick put in nine for Auburn in the win.

Elmwood-Murdock 50 Conestoga 35 

Tatum Backemeyer & Jordan Vogler, Elmwood-Murdock

Tatum Backemeyer and Jordan Vogler scored 16 points each for Elmwood-Murdock in the win.

Conestoga’s Jameson Yost had 12 points. Allison Gansemer finished with 11 for the Cougars.

Ashland-Greenwood 41 Raymond Central 38 

Emma Keith hit a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left and finished with 13 to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the win.

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION 

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 38 Johnson-Brock 26 

DeLanie Witt had 12 points and three steals, and Jessica Wertenberger added eight points for Falls City Sacred Heart. 

Natalie Knippelmeyer led Johnson-Brock with 10 points, and Taryn Ottemann added eight points and seven rebounds.

Consolation: Sterling 39 Freeman 33 — OT

Lauren Harms had 13 points and Macy Richardson posted nine for Sterling in the win.

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION 

3rd Place: Palmyra 35 Exeter-Milligan 26 

No stats reported.

Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City 

No score reported.

