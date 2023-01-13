(KMAland) -- Shenandoah finished the season sweep of Clarinda, Kuemper upset Glenwood, Lucy Scott got hot, Harlan downed Atlantic, MSTM held off Lenox, BV survived, Sacred Heart won MUDECAS and more from KMAland girls hoops on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 47 Clarinda 29
Chloe Denton had 21 points, and Lynnae Green added eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Shenandoah.
Taylor Cole led Clarinda with 11 points. Addison Wagoner pitched in eight.
St. Albert 59 Red Oak 23
Lily Krohn had 15 points and seven steals, and Ella Klusman posted 13 points for St. Albert in the win. Landry Miller added five assists, and Missy Evezic pitched in seven rebounds and five blocks on the night.
Lainey DeVries posted eight points for Red Oak.
Kuemper Catholic 53 Glenwood 50
Cate Mayhall had 24 points, five steals and four assists, and Lauren Boell pitched in 13 points with 11 rebounds. Elsa Tiefenthaler tallied 12 points and five rebounds for the Knights.
Jenna Hopp had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Kate Hughes posted 13 for the Rams. Lauren Hughes added 12.
Lewis Central 71 Creston 47
Lucy Scott hit nine 3-pointers and scored 36 points to lead Lewis Central in the win.
Creston’s Doryn Paup led Creston with 16 points, and Kadley Bailey added nine.
Harlan 57 Atlantic 46
Harlan’s Aubrey Schwieso had 16 points and Hannah Sonderman added 14 in the win. Savanna Christensen added eight points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Atlantic’s Paytn Harter finished with 20 points. Maddie Richter pitched in nine points.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 63 Fremont-Mills 52
Emily Williams had 24 points and Aspen Crouse picked up 16 to lead East Mills in the game on the KMAX-Stream.
Izzy Weldon led Fremont-Mills with 18 points. Find the complete recap with Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Stanton 83 Griswold 14
Leah Sandin had a huge night for Stanton with 31 points, five assists, five rebounds and seven steals, and Hannah Olson added 19 points and nine steals. Lauren Johnson pitched in 12 points and 15 rebounds.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 44 Audubon 18
No stats reported.
IKM-Manning 38 Riverside 25
Mabel Langel scored 11 points for IKM-Manning.
Elyssa Amdor had 11 points for Riverside.
Treynor 72 Missouri Valley 18
Clara Teigland topped Treynor with 18 points while Nora Konza added 15.
Grace Herman scored 11 points for Missouri Valley.
Underwood 40 AHSTW 23
Alizabeth Jacobsen had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Delaney Ambrose tacked on 11 for the Eagles in the win.
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 45 Southeast Warren 36
Bridgette Murphy posted 22 points while Alexis Perkins had 10 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks for Bedford.
Alivia Ruble topped Southeast Warren with 16 points, 13 rebounds and five steals.
Nodaway Valley 77 East Union 27
Lindsey Davis totaled 27 points, Izzy Eisbach added 14 and Annika Nelson finished with 12 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
East Union’s Noelle McKnight had a big evening with 22 points.
Martensdale-St. Marys 45 Lenox 42
Carolyn Amfahr had 11 points and Sydney Bears pitched in nine for Martensdale-St. Marys in the tight win.
Zoey Reed led Lenox with 13 points, Sadie Cox tallied 12 and Cadence Douglas had 10.
Southwest Valley 47 Wayne 39
Maggie Haer had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Southwest Valley in the victory. Mackenzie Fast added a team-high 13 points.
Wayne’s Clara O’Brien had 13 points on the night.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 63 West Harrison 56
Lauren Malone had 14 points, Mariah Falkena posted 12 and Sylvia Sullivan had 11 for Boyer Valley in the win. Sullivan added 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Maclayn Houston dropped 40 points for West Harrison.
CAM 69 Ar-We-Va 25
Eva Steffensen poured in 26 points and Reese Snyder added 11 for CAM in the win.
Maggie Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with nine points.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47 Paton-Churdan 26
Breeley Clayburg had a monster performance with 20 points and 20 rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Clayburg reached 500 career rebounds on the night.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 Glidden-Ralston 38
Quinn Grubbs scored 15 points for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Paige Klocke scored 17 points for Glidden-Ralston.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 65 Abraham Lincoln 39
Jada Newberg scored 17 points, Maddie Demke added 15 and Lauryn Peck posted 12 for Heelan in the victory.
Preslie Girres had 13 points and Emily Pomernackas put in 10 for Abraham Lincoln.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Thomas Jefferson 18
Payton Hardy scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 59 Seymour 30
Anna Newton hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points while Lauren Burton and Taylor Lumbard added 12 points each for Diagonal in the win.
Murray 48 Lamoni 29
No stats reported.
Mormon Trail 51 Moravia 46
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars
No score reported.
Melcher-Dallas 40 Moulton-Udell 18
Addison Wadle had 18 points to lead the way for Melcher-Dallas.
NON-CONFERENCE
Boone 44 Denison-Schleswig 32
Kiana Schulz scored eight points for Denison-Schleswig.
Western Christian 49 Sioux City North 38
Natalie Rassmussen had 12 points and Gabby Eberly posted nine for Sioux City North.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
Championship: East Atchison 49 St. Joseph Christian 43
Check out the full recap from East Atchison’s win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
5th Place: Stanberry 46 North Nodaway 34
No stats eported.
LATHROP BILL BURNS CLASSIC
Championship: University Academy 48 Savannah 32
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Malcolm 57 Nebraska City 20
No stats reported.
Beatrice 52 Plattsmouth 29
No stats reported.
Auburn 49 Fairbury 21
Zoe Baltensperger had 13 points and Jamisyn Kirkpatrick put in nine for Auburn in the win.
Elmwood-Murdock 50 Conestoga 35
Tatum Backemeyer and Jordan Vogler scored 16 points each for Elmwood-Murdock in the win.
Conestoga’s Jameson Yost had 12 points. Allison Gansemer finished with 11 for the Cougars.
Ashland-Greenwood 41 Raymond Central 38
Emma Keith hit a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left and finished with 13 to lead Ashland-Greenwood in the win.
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 38 Johnson-Brock 26
DeLanie Witt had 12 points and three steals, and Jessica Wertenberger added eight points for Falls City Sacred Heart.
Natalie Knippelmeyer led Johnson-Brock with 10 points, and Taryn Ottemann added eight points and seven rebounds.
Consolation: Sterling 39 Freeman 33 — OT
Lauren Harms had 13 points and Macy Richardson posted nine for Sterling in the win.
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION
3rd Place: Palmyra 35 Exeter-Milligan 26
No stats reported.
Consolation: Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City
No score reported.