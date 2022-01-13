(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Glenwood, LC, East Mills, Treynor & Nod Valley won in conference, Platte Valley & Stanberry won in Stanberry, Johnson-Brock & FCSH moved to the MUDECAS final and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball.
NC: Sidney 49 Clarinda 34 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
H-10: St. Albert 80 Red Oak 22
Pearl Reisz poured in 22 points and had four steals while Ella Klusman pitched in 12 points and six steals for St. Albert. Lily Krohn also had 11 points for the Saintes.
Red Oak’s Olivia Bozwell had 15 points.
H-10: Glenwood 60 Kuemper Catholic 28
Glenwood had four in double figures, led by 13 and five rebounds from Madison Camden. Abby Hughes pitched in 12 points, four assists and three steals, Brynlee Arnold finished with 11 points and nine boards and Jenna Hopp tallied 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Denison-Schleswig 42
Kira Langenfeld had 13 points and Kiana Schulz pitched in 12 for Denison-Schleswig.
NC: Stanton 63 Southwest Valley 20
Jenna Stephens had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Marleigh Johnson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Stanton. Abby Burke pitched in 13 points for the Viqueens.
Maggie Haer led Southwest Valley with seven points.
WIC: Underwood 65 AHSTW 45 (On KMAX-Stream)
NC: Logan-Magnolia 63 Ar-We-Va 36
Mya Moss had 27 points to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Macanna Guritz added 16 points, and Ava Goldsmith finished with 11 points and five steals.
Timberlen Koch had 13 points and Maggie Ragaller pitched in 11 for Ar-We-Va.
NC: Tri-Center 48 Thomas Jefferson 33
Samara Alcarez had nine points for Thomas Jefferson in the defeat.
POI: Nodaway Valley 71 East Union 27
Lindsey Davis posted 22 points, and Jorja Holliday had 15 to lead Nodaway Valley in the dominant win.
NC: Wayne 56 Moravia 24
Clara O’Brien had 17 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and three assists for Wayne in the win. Maddy Wood grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots with six points.
NC: Woodbine 65 MVAOCOU 33
Charlie Pryor had a big night with 23 points on six made 3-pointers for Woodbine. Nicole Hoefer added 15 points, and Addison Erickson pitched in 10.
MO: South Holt 44 Rock Port 35 (Fairfax Invitational)
Riley Schroeder had 12 points and Zoey Prussman pitched in 11 for South Holt in the win.
Chaney Vogler topped Rock Port with 16 points.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 80 Red Oak 22
Glenwood 60 Kuemper Catholic 28
Lewis Central 54 Creston 40
Corner Conference
East Mills 52 Fremont-Mills 19
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 65 AHSTW 45
Treynor 54 Missouri Valley 14
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 71 East Union 27
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 60 Sioux City West 43
LeMars 58 Sioux City East 56
Non-Conference
Sidney 49 Clarinda 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Denison-Schleswig 42
Stanton 63 Southwest Valley 20
Tri-Center 48 Thomas Jefferson 33
Logan-Magnolia 63 Ar-We-Va 36
Southeast Warren 54 Twin Cedars 31
Wayne 56 Moravia 24
Woodbine 65 MVAOCOU 33
Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 Woodward-Granger 39
Area Missouri
St. Pius X at Maryville
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: South Holt 44 Rock Port 35
Stanberry Invitational
Semifinal: Platte Valley 66 North Nodaway 25
Semifinal: Stanberry 36 North Andrew 31
South Harrison Invitational
Semifinal: Mercer 58 Tri-County 31
Semifinal: Princeton 40 South Harrison 39
Area Nebraska
Lincoln Christian 38 Louisville 23
Elmwood-Murdock 51 Conestoga 16
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 43 Southern 38
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Parkview Christian 20
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan 49 Humboldt-TRS 35
Semifinal: BDS 45 Johnson County Central 32