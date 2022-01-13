KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Glenwood, LC, East Mills, Treynor & Nod Valley won in conference, Platte Valley & Stanberry won in Stanberry, Johnson-Brock & FCSH moved to the MUDECAS final and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball.

NC: Sidney 49 Clarinda 34 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

H-10: St. Albert 80 Red Oak 22 

Pearl Reisz poured in 22 points and had four steals while Ella Klusman pitched in 12 points and six steals for St. Albert. Lily Krohn also had 11 points for the Saintes.

Red Oak’s Olivia Bozwell had 15 points.

H-10: Glenwood 60 Kuemper Catholic 28 

Glenwood had four in double figures, led by 13 and five rebounds from Madison Camden. Abby Hughes pitched in 12 points, four assists and three steals, Brynlee Arnold finished with 11 points and nine boards and Jenna Hopp tallied 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54 Denison-Schleswig 42 

Kira Langenfeld had 13 points and Kiana Schulz pitched in 12 for Denison-Schleswig. 

NC: Stanton 63 Southwest Valley 20 

Jenna Stephens had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Marleigh Johnson finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Stanton. Abby Burke pitched in 13 points for the Viqueens.

Maggie Haer led Southwest Valley with seven points.

WIC: Underwood 65 AHSTW 45 (On KMAX-Stream)

Find the complete recap at our KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

NC: Logan-Magnolia 63 Ar-We-Va 36 

Mya Moss had 27 points to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Macanna Guritz added 16 points, and Ava Goldsmith finished with 11 points and five steals.

Timberlen Koch had 13 points and Maggie Ragaller pitched in 11 for Ar-We-Va.

NC: Tri-Center 48 Thomas Jefferson 33 

Samara Alcarez had nine points for Thomas Jefferson in the defeat.

POI: Nodaway Valley 71 East Union 27 

Lindsey Davis posted 22 points, and Jorja Holliday had 15 to lead Nodaway Valley in the dominant win.

NC: Wayne 56 Moravia 24 

Clara O’Brien had 17 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and three assists for Wayne in the win. Maddy Wood grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots with six points.

NC: Woodbine 65 MVAOCOU 33 

Charlie Pryor had a big night with 23 points on six made 3-pointers for Woodbine. Nicole Hoefer added 15 points, and Addison Erickson pitched in 10. 

MO: South Holt 44 Rock Port 35 (Fairfax Invitational) 

Riley Schroeder had 12 points and Zoey Prussman pitched in 11 for South Holt in the win. 

Chaney Vogler topped Rock Port with 16 points.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 80 Red Oak 22

Glenwood 60 Kuemper Catholic 28

Lewis Central 54 Creston 40

Corner Conference 

East Mills 52 Fremont-Mills 19

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood 65 AHSTW 45

Treynor 54 Missouri Valley 14

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley 71 East Union 27

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 60 Sioux City West 43

LeMars 58 Sioux City East 56

Non-Conference 

Sidney 49 Clarinda 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Denison-Schleswig 42

Stanton 63 Southwest Valley 20

Tri-Center 48 Thomas Jefferson 33

Logan-Magnolia 63 Ar-We-Va 36

Southeast Warren 54 Twin Cedars 31

Wayne 56 Moravia 24

Woodbine 65 MVAOCOU 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 Woodward-Granger 39

Area Missouri 

St. Pius X at Maryville

Fairfax Invitational 

Consolation: South Holt 44 Rock Port 35

Stanberry Invitational 

Semifinal: Platte Valley 66 North Nodaway 25

Semifinal: Stanberry 36 North Andrew 31

South Harrison Invitational 

Semifinal: Mercer 58 Tri-County 31

Semifinal: Princeton 40 South Harrison 39

Area Nebraska 

Lincoln Christian 38 Louisville 23

Elmwood-Murdock 51 Conestoga 16

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division 

Semifinal: Johnson-Brock 43 Southern 38

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 48 Parkview Christian 20

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division 

Semifinal: Exeter-Milligan 49 Humboldt-TRS 35

Semifinal: BDS 45 Johnson County Central 32

