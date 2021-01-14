East Atchison Wolves

(KMAland) -- Sidney beat Clarinda, East Atchison & Falls City advanced to the championship in Fairfax, Platte Valley & Stanberry won in Stanberry and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

NC: Stanton 54 Southwest Valley 22 

Jenna Stephens scored 21 points while Hope Ogletree added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Stanton. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: Whiting 60 Heartland Christian 21 

Savannah Horan had 10 points to lead Heartland Christian in the defeat.

FAIRFAX: East Atchison 58 Nodaway-Holt 29 (Semifinal) 

Mercedes Parshall and Morgan Parshall had 13 points each while Claire Martin had 11 for East Atchison.

Shaina Culp had 15 points for Nodaway-Holt.

FAIRFAX: Falls City 41 South Holt 28 (Semifinal)

Madi Jones had 14 points and Ashleigh Kirkendall finished with 10 for Falls City.

Chloee Prussman led South Holt with 12 points.

FAIRFAX: St. Joseph Christian 49 West Nodaway 25 (Consolation)

Sydney Marriott and Riley Linville had eight points each for West Nodaway.

FAIRFAX: North Nodaway 38 Rock Port 18 (Consolation)

Jadon Dobbins topped North Nodaway with 17 points while Jacquelyn Cline had 11.

Alivia Baucom led Rock Port with seven points.

STANBERRY: Stanberry 37 Albany 23 

Riley McQueen scored nine points for Stanberry in the win.

MO: Maryville 42 St. Pius X 38 

Serena Sundell finished with 23 points and Anastyn Pettlon had 13 for the Spoofhounds in the victory.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference

Sidney 52 Clarinda 23

Stanton 54 Southwest Valley 22

Wayne 45 Moravia 30

Centerville 70 Seymour 17

Whiting 60 Heartland Christian 21

Fairfax Invitational

Consolation: St. Joseph Christian def. West Nodaway

Consolation: North Nodaway 38 Rock Port 18

Semifinal: East Atchison 58 Nodaway-Holt 29

Semifinal: Falls City 41 South Holt 28

Stanberry Invitational

Semifinal: Platte Valley 60 King City 33

Semifinal: Stanberry 37 Albany 23

Area Missouri

Maryville 42 St. Pius X 38

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Semifinal: BDS 43 Exeter-Milligan 28

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Johnson-Brock 27

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Semifinal: Southern 58 Pawnee City 36

Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS 55 Palmyra 50

Area Nebraska

Blair 55 Plattsmouth 22

Weeping Water 40 Fort Calhoun 34

Lincoln Christian 42 Louisville 31

