(KMAland) -- Sidney beat Clarinda, East Atchison & Falls City advanced to the championship in Fairfax, Platte Valley & Stanberry won in Stanberry and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
NC: Stanton 54 Southwest Valley 22
Jenna Stephens scored 21 points while Hope Ogletree added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Stanton. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Whiting 60 Heartland Christian 21
Savannah Horan had 10 points to lead Heartland Christian in the defeat.
FAIRFAX: East Atchison 58 Nodaway-Holt 29 (Semifinal)
Mercedes Parshall and Morgan Parshall had 13 points each while Claire Martin had 11 for East Atchison.
Shaina Culp had 15 points for Nodaway-Holt.
FAIRFAX: Falls City 41 South Holt 28 (Semifinal)
Madi Jones had 14 points and Ashleigh Kirkendall finished with 10 for Falls City.
Chloee Prussman led South Holt with 12 points.
FAIRFAX: St. Joseph Christian 49 West Nodaway 25 (Consolation)
Sydney Marriott and Riley Linville had eight points each for West Nodaway.
FAIRFAX: North Nodaway 38 Rock Port 18 (Consolation)
Jadon Dobbins topped North Nodaway with 17 points while Jacquelyn Cline had 11.
Alivia Baucom led Rock Port with seven points.
STANBERRY: Stanberry 37 Albany 23
Riley McQueen scored nine points for Stanberry in the win.
MO: Maryville 42 St. Pius X 38
Serena Sundell finished with 23 points and Anastyn Pettlon had 13 for the Spoofhounds in the victory.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Sidney 52 Clarinda 23
Stanton 54 Southwest Valley 22
Wayne 45 Moravia 30
Centerville 70 Seymour 17
Whiting 60 Heartland Christian 21
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: St. Joseph Christian def. West Nodaway
Consolation: North Nodaway 38 Rock Port 18
Semifinal: East Atchison 58 Nodaway-Holt 29
Semifinal: Falls City 41 South Holt 28
Stanberry Invitational
Semifinal: Platte Valley 60 King City 33
Semifinal: Stanberry 37 Albany 23
Area Missouri
Maryville 42 St. Pius X 38
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Semifinal: BDS 43 Exeter-Milligan 28
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Johnson-Brock 27
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Semifinal: Southern 58 Pawnee City 36
Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS 55 Palmyra 50
Area Nebraska
Blair 55 Plattsmouth 22
Weeping Water 40 Fort Calhoun 34
Lincoln Christian 42 Louisville 31