(KMAland) -- Glenwood beat Maryville in OT, Griswold advanced in the CCT, Platte Valley won the Stanberry title and much more from Saturday in KMAland girls hoops.
Check out the full rundown from Saturday below.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Griswold 58 Hamburg 35
McKenna Wiechman had 19 points and five steals, and Madison Rush posted seven points for Griswold in the win. Abby Gohlinghorst also had six points and five rebounds.
NON-CONFERENCE
Glenwood 53 Maryville 48 — OT
Jenna Hopp poured in 23 points, and Kate Hughes had 11 for Glenwood in the win.
Rylee Vierthaler posted 19 points to lead Maryville. Anastyn Pettlon had 10 for the Spoofhounds.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 37
Lauryn Peck scored 15 points to lead Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Lauren Boell led Kuemper Catholic with 11 and Cate Mayhall had 10.
Lourdes Central Catholic 59 Sidney 28
Jenna Box had 20 points and Aspen Meyer finished with 17 for Lourdes Central Catholic in the win.
Aunika Hayes led Sidney with seven points.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Audubon 20
Quinn Grubbs had 19 points while Jaelynn Petersen finished with 12 for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Westwood 73 Glidden-Ralston 26
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Garretson 48
Payton Hardy scored 26 points with seven steals and six rebounds, and Payton Schmermerhorn added 11 points and six rebounds for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Melcher-Dallas 49 Colo-Nesco 33
Kasyn Reed had 15 points and Addison Wadle finished with 13 for Melcher-Dallas in the win.
FAIRFAX INVITATIONAL
3rd Place: Falls City 35 Nodaway Valley 30
Falls City score the final five points for Falls City. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
STANBERRY INVITATIONAL
Championship: Platte Valley 57 Mound City 27
No stats reported.
3rd Place: King City 39 North Andrew 33
No stats reported.
SOUTH HARRISON INVITATIONAL
3rd Place: Northeast Nodaway 47 Princeton 45
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Conestoga 53 Boys Town 16
MacKaylee Madsen and Ali Gansemer both scored 10 points for Conestoga in the win.
Omaha Mercy 45 Louisville 36
No stats reported.