(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart cruised to a MUDECAS Tournament title on a snowy Friday night of basketball in KMAland.
Fairfax Invitational: Falls City 41 St. Joseph Christian 34
Madi Jones paced the Tigers with 11 points in the comeback victory. View Ethan Hewett’s full story at our Local Sports News Page.
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division: 3rd Place: Johnson County Central 43 Humboldt-TRS 35
Ava Birkebile led the Thunderbirds with 18 points.
Fairfax Invitational
Stanberry Invitational
Consolation: King City 38 Mound City 27
Area Nebraska
Auburn 49 Fairbury 40
MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Johnson-Brock 33
Consolation: Sterling 62 Meridian 31
MUDECAS Tournament — B Division
