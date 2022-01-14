Falls City Sacred Heart

(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart cruised to a MUDECAS Tournament title on a snowy Friday night of basketball in KMAland. 

Fairfax Invitational: Falls City 41 St. Joseph Christian 34 

Madi Jones paced the Tigers with 11 points in the comeback victory. View Ethan Hewett’s full story at our Local Sports News Page.  

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division: 3rd Place: Johnson County Central 43 Humboldt-TRS 35

Ava Birkebile led the Thunderbirds with 18 points. 

 

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Fairfax Invitational

Falls City 41 St. Joseph Christian 34 

Stanberry Invitational 

Consolation: King City 38 Mound City 27 

Area Nebraska 

Auburn 49 Fairbury 40

MUDECAS Tournament — A Division

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Johnson-Brock 33  

Consolation: Sterling 62 Meridian 31  

MUDECAS Tournament — B Division

3rd Place: Johnson County Central 43 Humboldt-TRS 35

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.