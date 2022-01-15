Missouri Valley Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley picked up their first win of the season, Lindsey Davis’ half court heave lifted Nodaway Valley and other wins for Sidney, Exira/EHK, Heelan and Conestoga in girls basketball on Saturday.

NC: Missouri Valley 58 Whiting 35 

Henley Arbaugh had 18 points while Sophie Caniglia and Ella Myler pitched in 12 apiece for Missouri Valley. 

NC: Nodaway Valley 55 Panorama 54 

Lindsey Davis had 13 points, including a buzzer-beating half-court 3-pointer, for Nodaway Valley. Maddax DeVault added 21 points for the Wolverines.

NE: Oakland-Craig 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32 

Brenna Schmidt scored 10 points and Lexi Bacon had eight to lead Elmwood-Murdock.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 67 Abraham Lincoln 41

Non-Conference 

Skutt Catholic 62 Lewis Central 24

Sidney 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 37

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58 Audubon 53

Missouri Valley 58 Whiting 35

Nodaway Valley 55 Panorama 54

Area Nebraska 

Omaha Mercy 40 Louisville 33

Conestoga 56 Boys Town 22

Oakland-Craig 52 Elmwood-Murdock 32

