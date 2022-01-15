(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley picked up their first win of the season, Lindsey Davis’ half court heave lifted Nodaway Valley and other wins for Sidney, Exira/EHK, Heelan and Conestoga in girls basketball on Saturday.
Henley Arbaugh had 18 points while Sophie Caniglia and Ella Myler pitched in 12 apiece for Missouri Valley.
Lindsey Davis had 13 points, including a buzzer-beating half-court 3-pointer, for Nodaway Valley. Maddax DeVault added 21 points for the Wolverines.
Brenna Schmidt scored 10 points and Lexi Bacon had eight to lead Elmwood-Murdock.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 67 Abraham Lincoln 41
Non-Conference
Skutt Catholic 62 Lewis Central 24
Sidney 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 37
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58 Audubon 53
Area Nebraska
Omaha Mercy 40 Louisville 33
Conestoga 56 Boys Town 22
