(KMAland) -- Maryville took down Glenwood in a showdown while Shenandoah, St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig, Exira/EHK, SW Valley, Nodaway Valley and more nabbed wins in KMAland girls basketball action on Saturday.
H-10: Shenandoah 40 Clarinda 24
Ava Wolf scored 14 points, Reese Spiegel had 10 and Macey Finlay put in nine for Shenandoah in the win.
Taylor Cole topped Clarinda with eight points.
H-10: St. Albert 66 Red Oak 24
Lauren Williams and Pearl Reisz scored 12 points each, and Allie Petry had 10 for St. Albert in the win.
Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson had nine points.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 73 Atlantic 49
Paige Andersen scored 29 points and Hannah Neemann put in 23 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
NC: Maryville 94 Glenwood 75
Serena Sundell dropped in 45 points for Maryville in the win. Rylee Vierthaler added 21 and Anastyn Pettlon had 15.
Jenna Hopp scored 20 points while Abby Hughes had 17 for Glenwood.
NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 Audubon 44
Jaci Christensen had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Audubon in the loss. Aleah Hermansen added 10 points, and Katelyn Nielsen finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.
POI: Southwest Valley 37 Wayne 33
Maggie Haer and Norah Lund scored nine points each while Makayla Houck added eight for Southwest Valley.
NC: Nodaway Valley 52 Panorama 39
Maddax DeVault had 14 points, Lexi Shike put in 13 and Lindsey Davis and Corinne Bond scored 10 apiece for Nodaway Valley.
NC: Westwood 54 Glidden-Ralston 36
Gretchen Wallace had 17 points for Glidden-Ralston in the defeat.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 51 Ankeny Christian Academy 45
Brooklyn Roby had 29 points and six steals for Twin Cedars.
OTHER: Cedar Bluffs 41 Heartland Christian 25
Madelyn Jundt had eight points for Heartland Christian.
FAIRFAX: East Atchison 47 Falls City 32 (Championship)
Natalie Hedlund had 10 points for East Atchison. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
FAIRFAX: South Holt 56 Nodaway-Holt 32 (3rd Place)
Rachel Ottman had 15 points to lead three South Holt players in double figures. Reese Morris added 12 and Rayleigh Guyer finished with 10 in the win.
Shaina Culp scored 15 points for Nodaway-Holt in the defeat. Kloe Jenkins pitched in 11.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 66 Creston 56
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 70 Tri-Center 45
Pride of Iowa Conference
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Thomas Jefferson 15
Sioux City East 62 LeMars 43
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 56 Orient-Macksburg 23
Non-Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic 63 Sidney 41
Indianola 68 Sioux City West 48
Fairfax Invitational
Consolation: North Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 35
Stanberry Invitational
Championship: Platte Valley 50 Stanberry 39
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Consolation: Sterling 47 Freeman 24
3rd Place: Exeter-Milligan 37 Johnson-Brock 28
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 50 BDS 38
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Consolation: Johnson County Central 35 Tri County 26
3rd Place: Pawnee City 39 Palmyra 32
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Blair
Beatrice 41 Plattsmouth 23
Ashland-Greenwood 65 Raymond Central 29
Conestoga 70 Boys Town 21