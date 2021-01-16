Serena Sundell, Maryville
Pictured: Serena Sundell

 Photo: Austin McNorton/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Maryville took down Glenwood in a showdown while Shenandoah, St. Albert, Denison-Schleswig, Exira/EHK, SW Valley, Nodaway Valley and more nabbed wins in KMAland girls basketball action on Saturday.

H-10: Shenandoah 40 Clarinda 24 

Ava Wolf scored 14 points, Reese Spiegel had 10 and Macey Finlay put in nine for Shenandoah in the win.

Taylor Cole topped Clarinda with eight points.

H-10: St. Albert 66 Red Oak 24 

Lauren Williams and Pearl Reisz scored 12 points each, and Allie Petry had 10 for St. Albert in the win.

Red Oak’s Lexi Johnson had nine points.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 73 Atlantic 49 

Paige Andersen scored 29 points and Hannah Neemann put in 23 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.

NC: Maryville 94 Glenwood 75 

Serena Sundell dropped in 45 points for Maryville in the win. Rylee Vierthaler added 21 and Anastyn Pettlon had 15.

Jenna Hopp scored 20 points while Abby Hughes had 17 for Glenwood.

NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 Audubon 44 

Jaci Christensen had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Audubon in the loss. Aleah Hermansen added 10 points, and Katelyn Nielsen finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

POI: Southwest Valley 37 Wayne 33 

Maggie Haer and Norah Lund scored nine points each while Makayla Houck added eight for Southwest Valley. 

NC: Nodaway Valley 52 Panorama 39 

Maddax DeVault had 14 points, Lexi Shike put in 13 and Lindsey Davis and Corinne Bond scored 10 apiece for Nodaway Valley.

NC: Westwood 54 Glidden-Ralston 36 

Gretchen Wallace had 17 points for Glidden-Ralston in the defeat.

BLUE: Twin Cedars 51 Ankeny Christian Academy 45  

Brooklyn Roby had 29 points and six steals for Twin Cedars.

OTHER: Cedar Bluffs 41 Heartland Christian 25 

Madelyn Jundt had eight points for Heartland Christian.

FAIRFAX: East Atchison 47 Falls City 32 (Championship) 

Natalie Hedlund had 10 points for East Atchison. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

FAIRFAX: South Holt 56 Nodaway-Holt 32 (3rd Place) 

Rachel Ottman had 15 points to lead three South Holt players in double figures. Reese Morris added 12 and Rayleigh Guyer finished with 10 in the win.

Shaina Culp scored 15 points for Nodaway-Holt in the defeat. Kloe Jenkins pitched in 11.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 40 Clarinda 24

St. Albert 66 Red Oak 24

Lewis Central 66 Creston 56

Denison-Schleswig 73 Atlantic 49

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 70 Tri-Center 45

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley 37 Wayne 33

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 39

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Thomas Jefferson 15

Sioux City East 62 LeMars 43

Bluegrass Conference  

Moravia 56 Orient-Macksburg 23

Twin Cedars 51 Ankeny Christian Academy 45

Non-Conference

Maryville 94 Glenwood 75

Lourdes Central Catholic 63 Sidney 41

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 53 Audubon 44

Nodaway Valley 52 Panorama 39

Westwood 54 Glidden-Ralston 36

Indianola 68 Sioux City West 48

Cedar Bluffs 41 Heartland Christian 25

Fairfax Invitational

Third Place: South Holt 56 Nodaway-Holt 32

Consolation: North Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 35

Championship: East Atchison 47 Falls City 32

Stanberry Invitational

Championship: Platte Valley 50 Stanberry 39

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Consolation: Sterling 47 Freeman 24

3rd Place: Exeter-Milligan 37 Johnson-Brock 28

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 50 BDS 38

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Consolation: Johnson County Central 35 Tri County 26

3rd Place: Pawnee City 39 Palmyra 32

Area Nebraska  

Nebraska City at Blair 

Beatrice 41 Plattsmouth 23

Ashland-Greenwood 65 Raymond Central 29

Conestoga 70 Boys Town 21

