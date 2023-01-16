(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic held off Harlan in a fun one and Kenley Meis played the hero for Bishop Heelan in a nail-biting win over Sioux City East on Monday night.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 69 Harlan 61
Kuemper recorded an impressive win behind 18 points, five assists and four steals from Cate Mayhall. Elsa Tiefenthaler had 13 points, and Karsyn Overmohle posted nine points. Aubrey Heuton scored eight points, and Kaci Peter, Lauren Boell and Frannie Glynn totaled seven points each. Glynn crashed the glass with 10 boards.
Aubrey Schwieso dropped 21 for Harlan and Ava Monson added 13. Erica Rust totaled 12 points and grabbed six rebounds.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Sidney 60 Griswold 14
Aunika Hayes led Sidney with 15 points while Kaden Payne added 11. Emily Hutt added eight for the Cowgirls.
McKenna Wiechman led Griswold with six points.
East Mills 61 Essex 31
East Mills had three in double figures: Emily Williams (15), Aspen Crouse (11) and Mia Goodman (10).
Brianne Johnson had 13 to lead Essex while Brooke Burns added 12.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 67 Missouri Valley 24
Alizabeth Jacobsen had another big performance for Underwood with 17 points while Aliyah Humphrey added 13 and Leah Hall scored nine off a trio of 3-pointers.
Ella Myler led Missouri Valley with nine points.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 69 Sioux City East 67
Kenley Meis hit the game-winning three with 6.3 seconds left to lift Heelan to a thrilling win.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 45 Diagonal 38
Madison Waddle dropped 14 for Melcher-Dallas while Kianna Jackson added 13. Maddy DeJong and Kasyn Reed accounted for seven points apiece.
Taylor Lumbard had 17 to lead Diagonal, and Anna Newton added 13.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 46 Tri-Center 32
Lynnae Green had another double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Chloe Denton added eight points for the Fillies.
Cassidy Cunningham totaled 10 points for Tri-Center in the loss while Quincey Schneckloth posted nine and Taylor Kenkel added seven.
Clarinda 40 Riverside 24
Addy Wagoner highlighted Clarinda’s victory with 11 points while Sage Howard, Carsen Wellhausen and Taylor Cole contributed six points apiece.
Sophia Taylor and Madison Kelley had six each for Riverside.
St. Albert 52 AHSTW 34
Missy Evezic registered a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds while also blocking three shots. Ella Klusman managed five swipes and Landry Miller passed out five helpers.
Logan-Magnolia 53 West Monona 42
Macanna Guritz had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Mya Moss added nine points. Greylan Hornbeck and Ava Goldsmith helped the cause with eight and seven points, respectively.
Mount Ayr 48 Murray 38
Breya Nickle had 16 to lead Mount Ayr in the victory while Jaxy Knight and Linsie Barnes chipped in nine and eight points, respectively.
Jayda Chew highlighted Murray’s efforts with 16 points while Morgan Keller totaled 11.
Wayne 60 Mormon Trail 57 – OT
Clara O’Brien led Wayne with 26 points. O’Brien was clutch for the Falcons at the free-throw line to force overtime. Izzie Moore posted 14 and Cortney Knudson chipped in 12.
Ella Hysell had 17 to lead Mormon Trail while Mia Shanks scored 16 and Gab Bellon scored 11.
Orient-Macksburg 52 East Union 43
Christa Cass had 12 for Orient-Macksburg while Kinsey Eslinger and Logann Carson had 11 and 10, respectively.
Noelle McKnight tallied 20 points for East Union.
Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
CAM 41 ACGC 37
Eva Steffensen poured in 20 points for CAM while Meredith Rich tacked on nine points.
Glidden-Ralston 57 Ogden 37
Paige Klocke had a monster night with 29 points while Tiela Janssen added 11, Kassidy Wench posted eight and Vanessa Koehler scored seven.
Sioux City North 55 Lawton-Bronson 47
No Stats Reported
Skutt Catholic 70 Sioux City West 34
No Stats Reported
AREA MISSOURI
North Platte 60 North Andrew 52
No Stats Reported
Savannah at Lawson (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
AREA NEBRASKA
Platteview at Nebraska City (MISSING)
No Stats Reported