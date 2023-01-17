(KMAland) -- Shenandoah edged Creston, Stanton & F-M won in the CCT, Goshorn led AHSTW to a W, Mount Ayr knocked off Lenox, EA and Rock Port won in Missouri, FCSH & E-M grabbed victories in Nebraska and more from KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 38 Creston 35
Lynnae Green had 13 points and Kassidy Stephens added nine for Shenandoah in the low-scoring victory.
Doryn Paup had 14 points while Nevaeh Randall put in nine for Creston.
Kuemper Catholic 59 Clarinda 46
Cate Mayhall stayed hot with 25 points along with five rebounds, five assists and four steals for Kuemper. Elsa Tiefenthaler posted 12 points for the Knights.
Addison Wagoner scored 11 points to lead Clarinda. Kylie Meier added eight, and Jerzee Knight and Taylor Cole posted seven.
Atlantic 46 Red Oak 19
Jada Jensen scored 13 points and Paytn Harter posted 10 for Atlantic in the win. Aubrey Guyer pitched in nine points for the Trojans.
Merced Ramirez had a nine-point game for Red Oak.
Lewis Central 52 Denison-Schleswig 24
Brooke Larsen led the way for Lewis Central with 17 points, and Lucy Scott pitched in 10 for the Titans.
Mayah Slater scored 10 points for Denison-Schleswig.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Stanton 76 Griswold 22
Jenna Stephens dropped in 24 points with seven rebounds and four assists, and Leah Sandin added 15 points and four steals. Marleigh Johnson posted 13 points and four assists.
Madison Rush had nine points on a trio of 3-pointers for Griswold.
Fremont-Mills 69 Essex 18
Izzy Weldon scored 20 points to lead the way for Fremont-Mills. Ryleigh Ewalt added 12 and Emily Madison finished with 10 for the Knights.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 55 IKM-Manning 52
Delaney Goshorn scored 21 points, and Rylie Knop and Ellie Peterson had 11 each for AHSTW in the tight win.
Anna Stangl produced 20 points for IKM-Manning in the defat. Abby Neilheisel added 12, and Morgan Hanson finished with 10 for the Wolves.
Logan-Magnolia 59 Missouri Valley 35
Mya Moss scored 15 points to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Greylan Hornbeck added 13, and Ava Goldsmith scored 12 for the Panthers.
Grace Herman had a strong night for Missouri Valley with 17 points.
Underwood 49 Riverside 15
No stats reported.
Treynor 65 Audubon 32
Clara Teigland led the way for Treynor with 19 points. Nor Konz also hit double figures with 11, and Kasey Lang and Alexa Schwartz finished with eight apiece.
Harlow Miller and Madison Steckler had eight points each for Audubon.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 53 Bedford 36
Layni Masters had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Central Decatur in a game on the KMAX-Stream. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 45 Lenox 28
Breya Nickle had 14 points and Tegan Streit added 12 for Mount Ayr in the win.
Izzy Curtis was the high scorer for Lenox with nine points.
Nodaway Valley 81 Southwest Valley 37
Lindsey Davis scored 33 points, Izzy Eisbach added 18 and Annika Nelson and Bella Hogan posted 10 each for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Mackenzie Fast had 10 points, and Maggie Haer posted nine for Southwest Valley.
Wayne 42 Southeast Warren 29
Clara O’Brien had another strong game with 19 points, and Izzie Moore posted 10 for Wayne in the win.
Alivia Ruble topped out for Southeast Warren with 18 points.
Martensdale-St. Marys 68 East Union 23
Brynnly German had 14 points and Sophia Shannon added 11 for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.
Noelle McKnight led East Union with 13 points. Kayli Shade had 10.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67 Ar-We-Va 26
No stats reported.
CAM 81 Paton-Churdan 44
Eva Steffensen had a big night with 31 points while Meredith Rich added 13 and Reese Snyder pitched din 10. Abby Tibken posted nine of her own.
Becca Anderson led Paton-Churdan with 21 points.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 West Harrison 40
Breeley Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Anna Hart posted 12 points, seven steals and four rebounds in the win.
Maclayn Houston had 25 points for West Harrison.
Woodbine 68 Boyer Valley 19
Charlie Pryor had 14 points, four steals and four assists, and Nicole Sherer added 13 points and four assists for Woodbine. Nicole Hoefer, Addison Erickson and Amanda Newton all had 11 points for the Tigers.
Mariah Falkena had six points for Boyer Valley.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 61 Sioux City North 30
Hutson Rau had a career-high 26 points while Emily Pomernackas posted 11 for Abraham Lincoln in the win.
Gabby Eberly had a seven-point game for Sioux City North.
Sioux City West 66 Thomas Jefferson 28
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44 LeMars 36
Payton Hardy had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Payton Schermerhorn finished with 12 points of her own to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
Sarah Brown led LeMars with 12 points. Metta Skova tallied 11.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian Academy 49 Moravia 31
No stats reported.
Diagonal 51 Orient-Macksburg 32
Kira Egly scored 17 points, Taylor Lumbard put in 14 and Anna Newton added 12 for Diagonal in the win.
Emma Boswell had 16 points for Orient-Macksburg. Christa Cass pitched in 13.
Lamoni 43 Moulton-Udell 15
Emaleigh Pierschbacher had 16 points and Kelly Lloyd posted 12 for Lamoni in the win.
Ashtyn Lasley scored nine points for Moulton-Udell.
Twin Cedars 48 Seymour 21
Cheyanne Bruns had 20 points while Kisha Reed added 10 points and 13 rebounds to lift Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin posted nine points, seven assists and six steals.
Mormon Trail 59 Melcher-Dallas 53
Mia Shanks had 19 points for Mormon Trail in the victory. Gab Bellon pitched in 10 of her own for the Saints.
Addison Wadle had 19 points and Gabby Overgaard added 17 for Melcher-Dallas in the win. Kasyn Reed pitched in 10.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 57 South Holt 27
Natalie Hedlund had another huge night for East Atchison with 32 points in the win.
Zoey Prussman finished with a team-high 10 points for South Holt.
Rock Port 36 DeKalb 31
No stats reported.
Mound City 60 Osborn-Stewartsville 32
Sydney Meadows had 15 points, Kadee Crider added 13, Elizabeth Laukemper posted 11 and Miranda Rieger chipped in 10 for Mound City in a balanced win.
Nodaway Valley 43 North Nodaway 40
Haylee Dawson had 11 points and Sydney Marriott pitched in nine for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Jacquelyn Cline had 18 points for North Nodaway. Lauren Herndon pitched in 12.
Platte Valley 54 Northeast Nodaway 14
Maggie Collins scored 19 points and Brylie Angle pitched in 11 for Platte Valley in the dominant win.
Dalanie Auffert had 10 points for Northeast Nodaway.
North Andrew 53 Stanberry 21
Madison Lillard had 21 points and Brylie Brincks posted 11 for North Andrew.
Amelia Wallace had nine points for Stanberry.
Worth County 42 Albany 26
Ali Brown and Kynah Steele both scored 15 points for Worth County in the victory.
Brook Wink had eight points for Albany.
King City 34 Pattonsburg 26
No stats reported.
Savannah at Summit Christian Academy
No score reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Platteview 67 Nebraska City 39
Tarryn Godsey scored 18 points and Hanna Marth posted 10 for Nebraska City.
Syracuse 61 Plattsmouth 38
Kaylee Bures scored 24 points for Syracuse in the win. Kadyn Sisco pitched in 10 points in the win.
Ashleigh Widick had 19 points to lead Plattsmouth.
Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Auburn 34
Jessica Wertenberger led the way for Sacred Heart with 20 points.
Olivia Swanson had 10 points for Auburn.
Elmwood-Murdock 32 Parkview Christian 20
Ella Zierott had nine points for Elmwood-Murdock in the low-scoring win.
Weeping Water 50 Johnson County Central 36
Kalison Miller scored 22 points for Weeping Water in the victory.
Sunnie Rother had 15 points for Johnson County Central.
Palmyra 41 Conestoga 28
Rylie Walter and Kinsley Havranek both scored in double figures for Palmyra, finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Makaylee Madsen finished with 10 points for Conestoga.
Yutan 38 Ashland-Greenwood 22
No stats reported.
Douglas County West 68 Louisville 26
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 44 Lewiston 34
Taryn Ottemann led Johnson-Brock with 16 points while Halle Rasmussen pitched in 14 in the victory.
Sterling 63 Mead 13
No stats reported.