Lynnae Green

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah edged Creston, Stanton & F-M won in the CCT, Goshorn led AHSTW to a W, Mount Ayr knocked off Lenox, EA and Rock Port won in Missouri, FCSH & E-M grabbed victories in Nebraska and more from KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday.

Check out the full rundown from Tuesday below.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Shenandoah 38 Creston 35 

Lynnae Green had 13 points and Kassidy Stephens added nine for Shenandoah in the low-scoring victory.

Doryn Paup had 14 points while Nevaeh Randall put in nine for Creston. 

Kuemper Catholic 59 Clarinda 46 

Cate Mayhall stayed hot with 25 points along with five rebounds, five assists and four steals for Kuemper. Elsa Tiefenthaler posted 12 points for the Knights.

Addison Wagoner scored 11 points to lead Clarinda. Kylie Meier added eight, and Jerzee Knight and Taylor Cole posted seven.

Atlantic 46 Red Oak 19 

Jada Jensen scored 13 points and Paytn Harter posted 10 for Atlantic in the win. Aubrey Guyer pitched in nine points for the Trojans.

Merced Ramirez had a nine-point game for Red Oak.

Lewis Central 52 Denison-Schleswig 24 

Brooke Larsen led the way for Lewis Central with 17 points, and Lucy Scott pitched in 10 for the Titans.

Mayah Slater scored 10 points for Denison-Schleswig.

CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Stanton 76 Griswold 22 

Jenna Stephens dropped in 24 points with seven rebounds and four assists, and Leah Sandin added 15 points and four steals. Marleigh Johnson posted 13 points and four assists.

Madison Rush had nine points on a trio of 3-pointers for Griswold.

Fremont-Mills 69 Essex 18 

Izzy Weldon scored 20 points to lead the way for Fremont-Mills. Ryleigh Ewalt added 12 and Emily Madison finished with 10 for the Knights.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE 

AHSTW 55 IKM-Manning 52 

Delaney Goshorn scored 21 points, and Rylie Knop and Ellie Peterson had 11 each for AHSTW in the tight win. 

Anna Stangl produced 20 points for IKM-Manning in the defat. Abby Neilheisel added 12, and Morgan Hanson finished with 10 for the Wolves.

Logan-Magnolia 59 Missouri Valley 35 

Mya Moss scored 15 points to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Greylan Hornbeck added 13, and Ava Goldsmith scored 12 for the Panthers.

Grace Herman had a strong night for Missouri Valley with 17 points.

Underwood 49 Riverside 15 

No stats reported.

Treynor 65 Audubon 32 

Clara Teigland led the way for Treynor with 19 points. Nor Konz also hit double figures with 11, and Kasey Lang and Alexa Schwartz finished with eight apiece.

Harlow Miller and Madison Steckler had eight points each for Audubon. 

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE 

Central Decatur 53 Bedford 36 

Layni Masters had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Central Decatur in a game on the KMAX-Stream. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Mount Ayr 45 Lenox 28 

Breya Nickle had 14 points and Tegan Streit added 12 for Mount Ayr in the win.

Izzy Curtis was the high scorer for Lenox with nine points.

Nodaway Valley 81 Southwest Valley 37 

Lindsey Davis scored 33 points, Izzy Eisbach added 18 and Annika Nelson and Bella Hogan posted 10 each for Nodaway Valley in the win.

Mackenzie Fast had 10 points, and Maggie Haer posted nine for Southwest Valley.

Wayne 42 Southeast Warren 29 

Clara O’Brien had another strong game with 19 points, and Izzie Moore posted 10 for Wayne in the win.

Alivia Ruble topped out for Southeast Warren with 18 points.

Martensdale-St. Marys 68 East Union 23 

Brynnly German had 14 points and Sophia Shannon added 11 for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. 

Noelle McKnight led East Union with 13 points. Kayli Shade had 10. 

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67 Ar-We-Va 26 

No stats reported.

CAM 81 Paton-Churdan 44 

Eva Steffensen had a big night with 31 points while Meredith Rich added 13 and Reese Snyder pitched din 10. Abby Tibken posted nine of her own.

Becca Anderson led Paton-Churdan with 21 points.

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56 West Harrison 40 

Breeley Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Anna Hart posted 12 points, seven steals and four rebounds in the win.

Maclayn Houston had 25 points for West Harrison.

Woodbine 68 Boyer Valley 19 

Charlie Pryor had 14 points, four steals and four assists, and Nicole Sherer added 13 points and four assists for Woodbine. Nicole Hoefer, Addison Erickson and Amanda Newton all had 11 points for the Tigers.

Mariah Falkena had six points for Boyer Valley.

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE 

Abraham Lincoln 61 Sioux City North 30 

Hutson Rau had a career-high 26 points while Emily Pomernackas posted 11 for Abraham Lincoln in the win. 

Gabby Eberly had a seven-point game for Sioux City North. 

Sioux City West 66 Thomas Jefferson 28 

No stats reported.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44 LeMars 36 

Payton Hardy had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Payton Schermerhorn finished with 12 points of her own to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.

Sarah Brown led LeMars with 12 points. Metta Skova tallied 11.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Ankeny Christian Academy 49 Moravia 31

No stats reported.

Diagonal 51 Orient-Macksburg 32 

Kira Egly scored 17 points, Taylor Lumbard put in 14 and Anna Newton added 12 for Diagonal in the win.

Emma Boswell had 16 points for Orient-Macksburg. Christa Cass pitched in 13.

Lamoni 43 Moulton-Udell 15

Emaleigh Pierschbacher had 16 points and Kelly Lloyd posted 12 for Lamoni in the win.

Ashtyn Lasley scored nine points for Moulton-Udell.

Twin Cedars 48 Seymour 21 

Cheyanne Bruns had 20 points while Kisha Reed added 10 points and 13 rebounds to lift Twin Cedars. Rylee Dunkin posted nine points, seven assists and six steals.

Mormon Trail 59 Melcher-Dallas 53 

Mia Shanks had 19 points for Mormon Trail in the victory. Gab Bellon pitched in 10 of her own for the Saints.

Addison Wadle had 19 points and Gabby Overgaard added 17 for Melcher-Dallas in the win. Kasyn Reed pitched in 10.

AREA MISSOURI 

East Atchison 57 South Holt 27 

Natalie Hedlund had another huge night for East Atchison with 32 points in the win.

Zoey Prussman finished with a team-high 10 points for South Holt.

Rock Port 36 DeKalb 31 

No stats reported.

Mound City 60 Osborn-Stewartsville 32

Sydney Meadows had 15 points, Kadee Crider added 13, Elizabeth Laukemper posted 11 and Miranda Rieger chipped in 10 for Mound City in a balanced win.

Nodaway Valley 43 North Nodaway 40 

Haylee Dawson had 11 points and Sydney Marriott pitched in nine for Nodaway Valley in the win. 

Jacquelyn Cline had 18 points for North Nodaway. Lauren Herndon pitched in 12.

Platte Valley 54 Northeast Nodaway 14 

Maggie Collins scored 19 points and Brylie Angle pitched in 11 for Platte Valley in the dominant win.

Dalanie Auffert had 10 points for Northeast Nodaway. 

North Andrew 53 Stanberry 21 

Madison Lillard had 21 points and Brylie Brincks posted 11 for North Andrew. 

Amelia Wallace had nine points for Stanberry.

Worth County 42 Albany 26 

Ali Brown and Kynah Steele both scored 15 points for Worth County in the victory. 

Brook Wink had eight points for Albany.

King City 34 Pattonsburg 26

No stats reported.

Savannah at Summit Christian Academy 

No score reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Platteview 67 Nebraska City 39 

Tarryn Godsey scored 18 points and Hanna Marth posted 10 for Nebraska City. 

Syracuse 61 Plattsmouth 38 

Kaylee Bures scored 24 points for Syracuse in the win. Kadyn Sisco pitched in 10 points in the win.

Ashleigh Widick had 19 points to lead Plattsmouth.

Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Auburn 34 

Jessica Wertenberger led the way for Sacred Heart with 20 points. 

Olivia Swanson had 10 points for Auburn. 

Elmwood-Murdock 32 Parkview Christian 20 

Ella Zierott had nine points for Elmwood-Murdock in the low-scoring win. 

Weeping Water 50 Johnson County Central 36 

Kalison Miller scored 22 points for Weeping Water in the victory.

Sunnie Rother had 15 points for Johnson County Central. 

Palmyra 41 Conestoga 28 

Rylie Walter and Kinsley Havranek both scored in double figures for Palmyra, finishing with 11 and 10 points, respectively. 

Makaylee Madsen finished with 10 points for Conestoga. 

Yutan 38 Ashland-Greenwood 22 

No stats reported.

Douglas County West 68 Louisville 26 

No stats reported.

Johnson-Brock 44 Lewiston 34 

Taryn Ottemann led Johnson-Brock with 16 points while Halle Rasmussen pitched in 14 in the victory.

Sterling 63 Mead 13 

No stats reported.

