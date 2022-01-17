(KMAland) -- F-M & Sidney won in the Corner Tournament, Heelan took down Sioux City East, Shenandoah knocked off Tri-Center, St. Albert edged AHSTW, Lo-Ma nabbed a nice win and more in KMAland girls basketball from Monday.
NC: Shenandoah 47 Tri-Center 30
Lynnae Green had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Ava Wolf posted nine points and seven rebounds for Shenandoah in the win.
H-10: Creston 79 Red Oak 38
Doryn Paup broke a school record with 39 points to lead Creston in the win.
Payten Bass led Red Oak with 11 points in the loss.
NC: St. Albert 56 AHSTW 54
Pearl Reisz had 21 points and made the game-winning free throws for St. Albert. Lily Krohn chipped in 11 points for the Saintes.
AHSTW’s Delaney Goshorn had 17 points while Ella Langer pitched in 14 and Rylie Knop had 13.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 53 West Monona 52
Macanna Guritz had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead three Logan-Magnolia players in double figures. Marki Bertelsen added 15, and Greylan Hornbeck put in 12 with six assists.
NC: Mount Ayr 64 Murray 35
Maddie Stewart scored 18 points, grabbed six steals, passed out five assists and pulled down four rebounds for Mount Ayr in the win. Tegan Streit added 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Halsie Barnes also came off the bench to score 15 points and grab five rebounds.
NC: Glidden-Ralston 42 Ogden 40
Vanessa Koehler stole the inbounds pass and made a game-winning shot at the buzzer while Paige Klocke poured in 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Glidden-Ralston in the win.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Sioux City East 51
Taylor Drent had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Sioux City East in the loss. Kayla Benson and Alex Flattery added 11 points each for the Black Raiders in the defeat.
BGC: Melcher-Dallas 42 Moulton-Udell 39
Adriana Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Abbie Probasco posted 11 points and four assists for Moulton-Udell in the loss. Grace Wood had four points and 11 rebounds, and Hannah King added five points and 11 rebounds of her own.
MO: Nodaway Valley 45 East Atchison 34 (Fairfax Invitational — 3rd Place/On KMAX-Stream)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 79 Red Oak 38
Harlan 64 Atlantic 34
Corner Conference Tournament
Fremont-Mills 36 Griswold 12
Sidney 66 Essex 23
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 65 Riverside 39
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66 Thomas Jefferson 30
Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Sioux City East 51
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 42 Moulton-Udell 39
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 47 Tri-Center 30
St. Albert 56 AHSTW 54
Logan-Magnolia 53 West Monona 52
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
Mount Ayr 64 Murray 35
Wayne 61 Mormon Trail 41
CAM 51 ACGC 38
Glidden-Ralston 42 Ogden 40
Earlham 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Lawton-Bronson 57 Sioux City North 52
Area Missouri
North Andrew 43 North Platte 36
Fairfax Invitational
3rd Place: Nodaway Valley 45 East Atchison 34