(KMAland) -- AHSTW took down St. Albert, East Mills and F-M won in the Corner Tourney, Tri-Center edged Shenandoah and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

NC: AHSTW 64 St. Albert 56 

Kailey Jones (21 points), Claire Harris (20) and Claire Denning (15) combined for 56 points to lead AHSTW.

Allie Petry had 16 points while Pearl Reisz put in 14 for the Saintes.

CCT: Fremont-Mills 59 Essex 32 

Teagan Ewalt finished with 14 points and Kenna Howard had 11 for Fremont-Mills in the victory.

WIC: Treynor 51 Missouri Valley 8 

Clara Teigland scored 19 points for Treynor in the victory. 

Carlie Winchester scored all eight Lady Reds points.

NC: Mount Ayr 45 Murray 23 

Rachel Sobotka had 11 points and Channler Henle and Makayla Jones put in eight each for Mount Ayr in the win.

Kinzee Eggers had 10 points and eight rebounds for Murray.

NC: Glidden-Ralston 50 Ogden 34 

Gretchen Wallace had 28 points for Glidden-Ralston in the victory.

BLUE: Twin Cedars 35 Diagonal 34 

Rylee Dunkin had 12 points, five assists and five steals, and Kynser Reed pitched in 10 rebounds for Twin Cedars.

BLUE: Lamoni 53 Melcher-Dallas 43 

Abby Martin scored 35 points for Lamoni in the victory.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Kuemper Catholic 55 Red Oak 44

Sioux City West 57 Thomas Jefferson 28

Logan-Magnolia at West Monona 

East Union 49 Orient-Macksburg 31

Wayne 56 Mormon Trail 26

Lawton-Bronson 63 Sioux City North 46

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 87 Ankeny Christian Academy 17

Area Nebraska

Elmwood-Murdock 43 Conestoga 26

Lincoln Lutheran 47 Lourdes Central Catholic 40

Johnson-Brock at Sterling

