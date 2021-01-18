(KMAland) -- AHSTW took down St. Albert, East Mills and F-M won in the Corner Tourney, Tri-Center edged Shenandoah and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
NC: AHSTW 64 St. Albert 56
Kailey Jones (21 points), Claire Harris (20) and Claire Denning (15) combined for 56 points to lead AHSTW.
Allie Petry had 16 points while Pearl Reisz put in 14 for the Saintes.
CCT: Fremont-Mills 59 Essex 32
Teagan Ewalt finished with 14 points and Kenna Howard had 11 for Fremont-Mills in the victory.
WIC: Treynor 51 Missouri Valley 8
Clara Teigland scored 19 points for Treynor in the victory.
Carlie Winchester scored all eight Lady Reds points.
NC: Mount Ayr 45 Murray 23
Rachel Sobotka had 11 points and Channler Henle and Makayla Jones put in eight each for Mount Ayr in the win.
Kinzee Eggers had 10 points and eight rebounds for Murray.
NC: Glidden-Ralston 50 Ogden 34
Gretchen Wallace had 28 points for Glidden-Ralston in the victory.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 35 Diagonal 34
Rylee Dunkin had 12 points, five assists and five steals, and Kynser Reed pitched in 10 rebounds for Twin Cedars.
BLUE: Lamoni 53 Melcher-Dallas 43
Abby Martin scored 35 points for Lamoni in the victory.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 55 Red Oak 44
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 48 Griswold 31
Fremont-Mills 59 Essex 32
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 51 Missouri Valley 8
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 57 Thomas Jefferson 28
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 35 Diagonal 34
Lamoni 53 Melcher-Dallas 43
Non-Conference
Tri-Center 52 Shenandoah 49
AHSTW 64 St. Albert 56
Logan-Magnolia at West Monona
Mount Ayr 45 Murray 23
East Union 49 Orient-Macksburg 31
Wayne 56 Mormon Trail 26
Glidden-Ralston 50 Ogden 34
Lawton-Bronson 63 Sioux City North 46
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 87 Ankeny Christian Academy 17
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock 43 Conestoga 26
Lincoln Lutheran 47 Lourdes Central Catholic 40
Johnson-Brock at Sterling