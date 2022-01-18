(KMAland) -- An impressive win for Glenwood, East Mills & Stanton win in the CCT, Treynor edged past Audubon, Lenox showed out against Mount Ayr, Maryville won at the buzzer, Erison Vonderschmidt set a school record & more from KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday.
Send additional stats and/or scores to dmartin@kmamail.com.
H-10: Creston 37 Shenandoah 30
Brianna Fields led Creston with 18 points in the win.
H-10: Atlantic 57 Red Oak 24
Jaydin Lindsay had eight points while Merced Ramirez put in seven for Red Oak in the loss.
H-10: Lewis Central 46 Denison-Schleswig 33
Lewis Central used a 31-12 combined second and fourth period to bounce back from a slow start in the win.
Denison-Schleswig’s Kira Langenfeld had 13 points and Whitlee Auen put in 12 for the Monarchs.
CCT: Stanton 51 Griswold 27
Marleigh Johnson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jenna Stephens added 13 points and six boards for Stanton. Leah Sandin also had 13 points and seven rebounds in the Viqueens’ win.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 59 Missouri Valley 16
Mya Moss poured in 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Logan-Magnolia in the win. Macanna Guritz pitched in 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Greylan Hornbeck had 11 points, six assists and four boards.
WIC: Underwood 61 Riverside 24
Elly Henderson had seven points and three steals for Riverside in the defeat.
WIC: IKM-Manning 48 AHSTW 37
Macie Doyel and Mabel Langel had 16 points each for IKM-Manning in the win.
Delaney Goshorn finished with 13 points and Ella Langer posted 11 for AHSTW.
POI: Central Decatur 56 Bedford 36
Harrisen Bevan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Lauren Martin finished with 15 points, four steals and three boards for Central Decatur in the win.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 65 East Union 35
Sophia Shannon and Anna Parrott had 11 points each, and Brynnly German added 10 to lead Martensdale-St. Marys.
Kaylin Lack topped East Union with 11 points.
POI: Nodaway Valley 75 Southwest Valley 35
Maddax DeVault (26 points) and Lindsey Davis (21 points) combined on 47 points for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Charlee Larsen led Southwest Valley with 10 points in the defeat.
POI: Lenox 61 Mount Ayr 46
Sadie Cox had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Zoey Reed put in 18 points with seven boards to lead Lenox in the win.
RVC: Woodbine 56 Boyer Valley 49
Addison Erickson led Woodbine with 15 points while Nicole Sherer had 11 points, six assists and six steals. Charlie Pryor, Nicole Hoefer and Amanda Newton all put in nine for the Tigers.
RVC: CAM 75 Paton-Churdan 27
Kiera Nichols poured in 20 points and added three steals, and Mallory Behnken had 13 points and five boards for CAM. Naomi Grubbs tallied 10 points, five rebounds and three assists off the bench.
MRC: Sioux City West 72 Thomas Jefferson 29
Brandi Jarmon had nine points for Thomas Jefferson in the loss.
BGC: Lamoni 58 Moulton-Udell 42
Abby Martin had 24 points and nine steals, Reese Potter put in 12 points and Cameron Martin added 10 points to lead Lamoni. Taylor Henson chipped in eight points and five steals for the Demons.
MO: North Nodaway 56 Rock Port 34
Jacquelyn Cline had 19 points, Saylor Brown added 12 and Saryn Brown and Lauren Herndon pitched in 11 each for North Nodaway in the win.
MO: North Andrew 37 Stanberry 29
Brylie Brinks scored 13 points to lead North Andrew in the low-scoring win.
Lexi Craig had 19 points and Amelia Wallace added 10 for Stanberry.
MO: Worth County 53 Albany 34
Ali Brown scored 16 points and Kynah Steele added 12 for Worth County in the win.
MO: Maryville 51 East Buchanan 50
Anastyn Pettlon scored the game-winning floater at the buzzer to lift Maryville to the win.
NE: Falls City Sacred Heart 44 Auburn 21
Erison Vonderschmidt became Falls City Sacred Heart’s all-time leading rebounder in the win.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 37 Shenandoah 30
Kuemper Catholic 56 Clarinda 33
Atlantic 57 Red Oak 24
Lewis Central 46 Denison-Schleswig 33
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 69 Essex 24
Stanton 51 Griswold 27
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 48 AHSTW 37
Logan-Magnolia 59 Missouri Valley 16
Underwood 61 Riverside 24
Treynor 47 Audubon 44
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 56 Bedford 36
Lenox 61 Mount Ayr 46
Nodaway Valley 75 Southwest Valley 35
Martensdale-St. Marys 65 East Union 35
Southeast Warren 45 Wayne 30
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 47 Ar-We-Va 12
CAM 75 Paton-Churdan 27
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58 West Harrison 12
Woodbine 56 Boyer Valley 49
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 63 Sioux City North 37
Sioux City West 72 Thomas Jefferson 29
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 LeMars 38
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 51 Moravia 8
Melcher-Dallas 38 Mormon Trail 36
Lamoni 58 Moulton-Udell 42
Diagonal 50 Orient-Mackburg 35
Twin Cedars 54 Seymour 25
Non-Conference
Glenwood 78 Indianola 49
Area Missouri
North Nodaway 56 Rock Port 34
Osborn/Stewartsville 58 South Holt 37
North Andrew 37 Stanberry 29
Worth County 53 Albany 34
Maryville 51 East Buchanan 50
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Platteview
Syracuse 57 Plattsmouth 26
Yutan 51 Ashland-Greenwood 37
Conestoga 47 Palmyra 43
Louisville 51 Douglas County West 40
Falls City Sacred Heart 44 Auburn 21
Sterling 59 Mead 43
Johnson-Brock 38 Lewiston 33